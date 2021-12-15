Brantley QB Tucker Kilcrease among five Troy signees

Brantley quarterback Tucker Kilcrease never wavered on his commitment to Troy despite a change in head coaches. In fact, he couldn’t be more excited to join the first signing class of new head coach Jon Sumrall.
“He’s the type of guy that’s going to bring the energy every day,” Kilcrease said of Sumrall. “He’s going to be pumped up and he’s going to get you ready to play. You get chill bumps just talking to him.”
Kilcrease, who committed to the former coaching staff last April, signed with the Trojans on Wednesday morning. He is among five who inked with the Trojans during the early signing period.
“When coach Sumrall came in, he made sure he got up with all of the commits right when he got the job,” Kilcrease said. “He wanted to let us know that he may not know much about us, but he’s watching our film and he can’t wait to meet us and he believes in us.”
Kilcrease was among the recruits who were in Troy this past weekend for a visit.
“It gave us a chance to meet all the coaches and just everybody be there together,” Kilcrease said. “I can say the next four to five years are going to be amazing.”
Kilcrease is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound pro-style quarterback who led Brantley to a 12-1 record this past season. The Bulldogs were eliminated in the Class 1A semifinals, falling to Sweet Water 21-18.
As a senior, Kilcrease completed 44-of-76 passes for 838 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception in six games while dealing with several injuries that caused him to miss some playing time. He rushed for 397 yards on 33 carries with four touchdowns.
Kilcrease finished his career with 7,818 passing yards and 104 touchdowns and rushed for 1,550 yards with 18 touchdowns.
During the playoff loss, Kilcrease injured the shoulder on his throwing arm and is currently going through rehabilitation.
“I was just running the ball and I got hit on it and I came down on it,” Kilcrease said of the injury. “It was just a freak accident. As of right now, there is no surgery.
“I’m doing rehab three days a week just trying to get better. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play basketball and probably not baseball either this year.
“Right now, it’s just focus on getting better as much as I can and to be there and support my team and teammates at my school.”
Kilcrease is a lifelong Troy fan, making the decision to sign there much easier.
“Both of my parents graduated from Troy, so we’ve been Troy fans for a long time,” Kilcrease said. “We love the town, the campus – we love it all. I can’t wait to get there and I’m ready for this new journey.”