Brantley QB Tucker Kilcrease among five Troy signees

Brantley quarterback Tucker Kilcrease never wavered on his commitment to Troy despite a change in head coaches. In fact, he couldn’t be more excited to join the first signing class of new head coach Jon Sumrall.

“He’s the type of guy that’s going to bring the energy every day,” Kilcrease said of Sumrall. “He’s going to be pumped up and he’s going to get you ready to play. You get chill bumps just talking to him.”

Kilcrease, who committed to the former coaching staff last April, signed with the Trojans on Wednesday morning. He is among five who inked with the Trojans during the early signing period.

“When coach Sumrall came in, he made sure he got up with all of the commits right when he got the job,” Kilcrease said. “He wanted to let us know that he may not know much about us, but he’s watching our film and he can’t wait to meet us and he believes in us.”

Kilcrease was among the recruits who were in Troy this past weekend for a visit.

“It gave us a chance to meet all the coaches and just everybody be there together,” Kilcrease said. “I can say the next four to five years are going to be amazing.”