Breaking down what to look for during T-Day scrimmage

After the first scrimmage of spring workouts on April 2, new Troy coach Jon Sumrall was displeased with the performance of the offense and let them know about it after the session.

Flash forward to this past Tuesday and Sumrall had a smile when talking about the progress.

“Today the offense stood out,” Sumrall said after the practice. “I mean, hit some runs, throw and catch the ball … especially with the amount of wind we had today … we threw and caught the ball really, really well.

“We have taken a bunch of strides offensively. We’re doing great stuff schematically. I think our kids are seeing how it can help them and they’ve bought in to what they’ve been taught to this point.

“Today, I was as fired up about our offensive practice as I’ve been all spring.”

The offense will have a chance to shine further Saturday when it butts heads against an experienced defense in the annual T-Day scrimmage at Veterans-Memorial Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.

"We're going to go two teams, and the offensive lineman will play in transition on both teams,” Sumrall said of the T-Day set up. "It will be the one-offense against the one-defense on the teams and then the two-offense against the two-defense on the teams.

“We'll split up in Cardinal and White, keeping score, and will have situations where the defense can score points for three-and-outs, turnovers and those types of things."

The game will feature four 15-minute quarters with a running clock.

Here are some things to keep an eye on during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Quarterbacks: While returning starter Gunnar Watson has got the experience and is considered by most the favorite to lead the unit this fall, redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins has been impressive during spring camp and it appears a close two-way battle at this point.

Offensive line: The biggest question revolves around who will start at center, where Dylan Bradshaw started for the past three years before graduating. Jake Andrews, who has been a starting guard the past two seasons, and redshirt freshman Logan Self appear to be the frontrunners, but there are others in the mix as well.

Running backs: Kimani Vidal is the undisputed leader of this group, but this is the deepest position on offense with the likes of Jamontez Woods, DK Billingsley, Jarris Williams, Charles Strong and Damien Taylor.

Receivers: Dothan’s Jabre Barber continues to be a key target and could be primed to take the next step among the leaders of a talented receiving corps. Also look for the tight ends to be much more involved in the new Trojans’ offense. Samford transfer Michael Vice is a big target at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds and has really good athletic ability.

Defensive front: Senior Will Choloh leads the bunch, but he’s got plenty of help with Luis Medina, A.J. Pierce, Shakel Brown and others.

Linebackers: Of course it starts with senior Carlton Martial, one of the best in the country, but veterans K.J Robertson and Jayden McDonald are extremely solid as well.

Defensive ends: Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor are ferocious rushers off the edge, along with Jamarcus Chatman and Antonio Showers.

Secondary: This has been one of the brightest spots of the spring with the likes of Elijah Culp, Craig Slocum, O’shai Fletcher, Zion Williams, Reddy Steward and Dell Pettus leading a deep, aggressive defensive backfield.

Special teams: Returning starters Luke Magliozzi is expected to be the punter this fall and Brooks Buce the placekicker, but Buce has been slowed by an injury this spring. Kyle Coale is a veteran who can handle both duties and keep an eye on Pike Liberal Arts produce Scott Taylor Renfroe, a redshirt freshman, at placekicker.

There will be plenty of activities surrounding T-Day. Here are some of the things fans can partake in.

Yard sale: Troy Athletics is opening the vault on Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. and running until halftime, as fans will have an opportunity to purchase official Troy Athletics gear.

Items on sale will include jerseys from football and other sports, helmet decals, shirts, shorts, pants, hoodies, shoes, cleats and bats. There will be a limit of two football jerseys per person, while all other items will not carry a per-person maximum. Fans will be able to purchase their items with cash or credit cards, and all purchases must be made in person at The Vet.

Troy Athletics Kids Zone: The Troy Kids Zone opens at 1 p.m. in the South End Zone Plaza. Children of all ages are invited to participate in the fun with free inflatables, including a pair of Troy inflatables for the kids to play on with a Troy bounce house and a Troy football/soccer interactive game.

Pregame Concert: Troy, Alabama's own MoJo Hand will play in the South End Zone Plaza from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The band plays Southern Rock covers.