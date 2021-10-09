Buce field goal in final two minutes gives Troy 27-24 win over Georgia Southern

TROY – Troy saw a 24-3 lead evaporate in the second half before escaping with a 27-24 win over Georgia Southern thanks to a 24-yard field goal by Brooks Buce with 1:46 left in the game on Saturday night.
“When I went out there, I was trying to clear my mind of everything and think about the one goal, which was to get the team a win,” Buce said. “I tried to block out all of the crowd noise and everything. Luckily I have a really good snapper and holder to help execute that play and we went out there and executed.”
It certainly didn’t appear after Reggie Todd caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Watson early in the third quarter to put Troy up 24-3 that there would be any need for dramatics to win the game. Watson, Troy's primary starting QB last season, started in place of Taylor Powell, who has been battling a leg injury.
However, in a tale of two halves, Georgia Southern outscored Troy 21-0 to tie it at 24 with 6:08 to play in the game following consecutive field goals of 42 and 38 yards by Alex Raynor.
Georgia Southern’s defense then forced a three-and-out, but on the first play after the Eagles took back over on offense, Troy’s T.J. Harris pulled in an interception at the GSU 46.
Watson then engineered six-play drive to set up the winning kick.
The Trojans clinched the win when Javon Solomon came up with an interception off a tipped pass by teammate Elijah Culp with 31 seconds left.
“Sometimes it’s really good to go through something like that,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “I think it helps you down the road.
“I thought in the first half we played really well in all three phases. Offensively, I thought we did a much better job early on running the football and protecting and scored some points. I really thought we were in a groove and then in the second half, the wheels kind of fell off on us.
Defensively in the first half we were outstanding. The first drive of the second half is usually the key and we stopped them three-and-out and go score and you think, ‘Great, let’s just keep it rolling.’
“And then on the next drive they hit a pass out there and we miss a tackle and they had a long run. From that point on, it was like everything just went against us.
“But to our credit, our guys kept battling. Our coaches kept coaching and our players kept playing and we were able to get a win. Any time you get a win in conference, it’s a big thing.”
Troy improves to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia Southern is now 2-4 overall, 1-2 in league play.
Troy limited a Georgia Southern offense that had compiled 503 rushing yards a week ago against Arkansas State to just 82 net yards this week – and only six rushing yards in the first half. The 82 yards were the fewest Georgia Southern has had in a game since Appalachian State held the Eagles to 65 in 2016.
Unable to establish a successful running game, Georgia Southern went to the pass in the second half to finally find some success moving down the field against Troy in its comeback efforts.
Quarterback Justin Tomlin, who had thrown for 57 yards in the first half, finished with 210 yards on 15-of-22 passing, but was intercepted three times.
Troy’s offense piled up 274 yards of offense in the first half – 182 passing and 92 rushing – but went stale in the second half after an early touchdown to take a 24-3 lead.
After not seeing action since the first game of the season against Southern, Watson went the whole way at quarterback for Troy and completed 24-of-36 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Watson said he found out around mid-week he would be starting after Powell didn’t get any practice reps this week due to an ailing knee.
“I was nervous before the game, but once you get out there, after the first play for me I’m good,” Watson said. “The first half I thought it came pretty easy, honestly. We were executing well in the first half.
“In the second half, we didn’t get any first downs and were just giving the ball back (to Ga. Southern) with good field position. They may have made a few adjustments here and there, but I think we kind of took our foot off the gas and let up a little bit.”
Running back Jamontez Woods had a big game with a career-high 98 yards rushing, which included a 34-yard touchdown run.
Troy got points on the opening drive of the game as Buce kicked through a 29-yarder with 10:43 to play in the quarter. It was the second field goal of the season for the Georgia transfer.
The Trojans made it 10-0 with just 37 seconds left in the opening period when Watson lofted a high pass into the end zone that was caught by former Dothan standout Jabre Barber for a 15-yard touchdown. On the previous play, Woods broke loose for a 33-yard run to set up the TD.
The Trojans outgained the Eagles 206 to 36 in the first 15 minutes.
Georgia Southern got on the scoreboard when Raynor kicked through a 27-yard field goal with 12:17 to play before halftime. The Eagles had a first-and-goal at the 8 after a 30-yard completion from Tomlin to Khaleb Hood, but the Troy defense stiffened – and benefited from a false start – to force the field goal try.
Woods broke through a big hole for a 34-yard touchdown run with 4:27 to play in the opening half. The PAT by Buce made it a 17-3 Troy advantage after the four-play, 57-yard drive.
On the ensuing drive, Troy got an interception when Richard Jibunor caught a pass that was tipped up in the air by cornerback Reddy Stewart, giving Troy back the football at its own 47.
However, Troy was unable to get any points out of the opportunity and took the 17-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.
On Troy’s first drive of the second half, Watson connected with Todd over the middle for a 26-yard touchdown, making it 24-3 after the PAT kick.
Georgia Southern responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive to reach the end zone on a 1-yard dive by Logan Wright with 7:57 to play in the third quarter. Tomlin ran in a 2-point conversion to cut the Trojans’ lead to 24-11.
Georgia Southern quickly got it back when Kimani Vidal fumbled at the Trojans’ 35 on the ensuing drive. The Eagles reached the end zone when Hood took a pitch in the backfield and rambled 23 yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick by Raynor cut the Troy lead to 24-18 with 6:45 to play in the third quarter.
Raynor kicked through a 42-yarder with 12:53 left in the game to pull the Eagles within 24-21 and then a 38-yarder to tie the game at 24-24 with 6:08 left in setting up the exciting finish.
NOTES
Push ‘em back: Linebacker Carlton Martial recorded a tackle for loss in the game, the 14th time in his career he’s achieved the feat in a game.
On target: When Watson threw incomplete on his fifth pass of the game on the opening game, it marked the first time the Troy QB had thrown an incomplete pass this season. Watson was 5-of-5 in the season opener against Southern and hadn’t played again until getting the start Saturday.
New, old helmet: Troy had the TSU (Troy State University) logo on its helmets for the game in honor of all the former letterwinners who played during the FBS era. This season marks the 20th anniversary of Troy’s move to the highest level of college football.
Local ties: Former Daleville star Jalen White rushed for 11 yards on three carries for Georgia Southern.
On the road again: Troy travels to Texas State next week for a 2 p.m. start. It will mark the fourth road game in the past five weeks, with a trip to Coastal Carolina due after that.