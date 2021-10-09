Buce field goal in final two minutes gives Troy 27-24 win over Georgia Southern

The Trojans clinched the win when Javon Solomon came up with an interception off a tipped pass by teammate Elijah Culp with 31 seconds left.

“Sometimes it’s really good to go through something like that,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “I think it helps you down the road.

“I thought in the first half we played really well in all three phases. Offensively, I thought we did a much better job early on running the football and protecting and scored some points. I really thought we were in a groove and then in the second half, the wheels kind of fell off on us.

Defensively in the first half we were outstanding. The first drive of the second half is usually the key and we stopped them three-and-out and go score and you think, ‘Great, let’s just keep it rolling.’

“And then on the next drive they hit a pass out there and we miss a tackle and they had a long run. From that point on, it was like everything just went against us.

“But to our credit, our guys kept battling. Our coaches kept coaching and our players kept playing and we were able to get a win. Any time you get a win in conference, it’s a big thing.”