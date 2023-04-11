Carl Hollis refers back to his time at Headland High School for setting him on the path of becoming a star college basketball player, longtime high school basketball coach and now among seven to be inducted into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“It started back with my school days in Henry County and started with my parents,” Hollis said. “I had a chance to meet some coaches in high school that had such a great influence on me and some teachers in high school that had great influence on me.”

He mentioned a note of encouragement he received in the mail from his high school English teacher as he was preparing for a big game and others who simply encouraged him on a daily basis.

“Some of them grabbed me by the hand and said, ‘You’re going to college. You’re playing good basketball in high school and we want you to make it,’” Hollis said. “I won’t ever forget that. Headland High School holds a special place in my heart.”

Hollis is considered one of the best to ever wear a Troy basketball uniform and currently ranks fifth in scoring in program history with 1,747 points. He holds the career mark for field goals made with 789 and ranks second in rebounds with 1,124.

He’ll join Mike Amos (supporter), Sherill Busby (football), Rhodney Donaldson (men's basketball), Chris Force (women's golf), Barbara Sherwood (softball) and Mark Smartt (baseball) in making up the 11th class of inductees.

Hollis, who is currently a pastor of a church and principal of the alternative school for Troy City Schools, first thought it was a joke when he received a call that he would be among the class of inductees.

“I had just got through with church, I was sitting in my pastor’s study and the phone rang,” Hollis said. “I thought somebody was playing with me.

“I said, ‘Come on, be for real.’” He said, ‘Coach Hollis I am for real’ and he told me who he was. I said, ‘Man, I can’t believe this.’ I was just overjoyed.”

He was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year in 1975 and led the Trojans to the 1977 regular season championship.

After graduation, Hollis had a tryout with an NBA team and came close to making it.

“I had a chance to go up to an Indiana Pacers free agent camp and I got cut the last day of camp and I had to come home,” Hollis said. “It was a long drive, you know? Sometimes you have dreams and your dreams are not fulfilled from that perspective. That was one of those moments that I had to really, really live through.”

Hollis coached the boys basketball team at Charles Henderson High School in Troy for 21 years, his last year being 2016, and was junior varsity coach before that.

“I never thought of it in high school and I never thought of it in college,” Hollis said of becoming a basketball coach.

But after spending some time as a sergeant in the detective division of the Troy Police Department, Hollis was encouraged to begin coaching and ultimately took up an offer to coach junior varsity basketball at Charles Henderson, which he did for 16 years before being offered the head coaching position.

At first, Hollis said no to the head coaching offer.

“I talked to my pastor back then and I actually told him I would take it for three years,” Hollis said of leading the boys varsity. “The third year we were in the state playoffs and I ended up staying 21 years. I loved every moment of it.”

Hollis implemented many of the things he learned from his high school coach, Steve Williams, and college coach, Wes Brazilia.

It was Williams who became especially instrumental in shaping the teenage years of Hollis.

“When I got to Headland High School, Steve sort of took me under his wings,” Hollis said. “We used to go to Gulf Coast Community College and we used to go to Chipola to watch college basketball and he would say to me, ‘You’re going to be playing college basketball one day’ and I would just look at him.

“But he always took me and spent time with me in the gym. Steve was very instrumental in developing me. He had strict rules but he was a great coach and a great mentor for all of us. When I took over Charles Henderson, I would implement stuff that he had taught me.”

It included being respectful on and off the court.

“In high school we all wore the same kind of tennis shoes, we wore the same kind of socks, same uniforms – we looked just alike when we hit the floor,” Hollis said.

“We had clean-cut haircuts. When I came to Charles Henderson, part of my rules were we would have our hair cut low, same color shoes, same color socks. We wore neckties to games back then and then we bought a coat for them to wear. The kids loved it and the parents loved it. We were well-disciplined.

“When I was at Troy it was the same way. When we traveled, we had on burgundy Troy State jackets, with gray pants with a burgundy necktie and a pair of black shoes. We looked like we were a team. I feel like that is a part of developing unity.”

He’s thankful for the time he’s spent molding the lives of youngsters.

“The journey I was on here in basketball with Troy City Schools and Charles Henderson, I wouldn’t take nothing for it,” Hollis said. “One of the things that stands out the most is I enjoyed working with the young men and instilling some stuff in them other than the athletics, really, to help them in life. It was just like a ministry for me.”