Choice of Jon Sumrall as new Troy coach popular among Trojan Nation

“I don’t want to overstate it, but his personal interactions with people around Troy, again, made an impression and were memorable. The core group of people who wanted him back, wanted him back because of the person that he is and the vision he wanted for the program.”

Enterprise resident Warren Bowron is among the fans glad Sumrall got the job and believes he could be there for quite a while.

“Jon seems to be a good guy; the right fit I think,” Bowron said. “We got spoiled by having coach (Larry) Blakeney for so many years and of course it was his first head coaching position when he came from Auburn.

“We’re in a situation where if you fall in love with Troy, you’re going to stay. I know we were very blessed to have coach Brown for the years we had him, but you could tell from the beginning he was at some point was going to be somewhere else.”

Bowron likes Sumrall’s defensive background.

The Trojans won a school-record 11 games in 2017, and the Troy defense ranked first in the nation in red zone defense (.614), second in tackles for loss per game (8.6), seventh in rushing defense (105.3), 11th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense per game (336.6).