Cornelius, Scott help Troy golf team to strong start in tourney

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. – One week after picking up its first win in five years, Troy is on the cusp of making it back-to-back victories as the Trojans are in second place, just a shot out of first place, following Monday’s opening two rounds of the Gulf Coast Collegiate at the 6,769-yard Diamondhead Country Club.

Kyle Cornelius is 1-under par and sits in second place through 36 holes. Playing as an individual, Cornelius carded six birdies in the second round, all coming after his card reached 3-over par through three holes. He shot 1-over in the opening round before coming back with a 2-under 70 in the afternoon session.

North Alabama sits atop the leaderboard just one shot ahead of Troy and three shots better than Southeastern Louisiana.

Brantley Scott and Will McFadden are two shots back of Cornelius to lead Troy’s counters. The pair are 1-over par but got there in different ways. Scott shot a 3-under 69 in the morning round thanks to six birdies before shooting 4-over in round two, while McFadden shot consistent rounds of 73 and 72.