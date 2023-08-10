Troy safety Reggie Bracy, who transferred from the University of Iowa following last season, has been suspended after he was among four individuals associated with the Iowa football program who were charged in Johnson County, Iowa, Thursday amid an ongoing state investigation into sports wagering.

In a report from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, current Iowa player Jack Johnson, graduate assistant Owen O'Brien and former Hawkeyes Arland Bruce IV, who has since transferred to Oklahoma State, and Bracy are accused of tampering with records according to Iowa District Court filings.

According to the report, charges against all four allege the defendants engaged in a scheme to conceal their identities. According to court filings, the defendants "deception" allowed the defendants to engage in underage gambling, breach university and NCAA policies and violate sportsbook user terms and conditions. Additionally, their actions included unfair wagering, conflict of interest and shielded the defendants from potential state and federal tax implications.

Bracy, who transferred to Troy following the 2022-23 season, is accused of completing 66 sports wagers for more than $715. Bracy's wagers included eight on Iowa sporting events including Hawkeye football games against Michigan and South Dakota State in 2022. The complaint alleges Bracy used the name of Bruce's father to place his wagers.

Troy released a statement Thursday evening reading: “Reggie Bracy has been suspended from all team-related activity in response to allegations of his conduct while he was a student-athlete at another institution. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bracy is a native of Mobile and was a standout at St. Paul’s before signing with the Hawkeyes and eventually transferring to Troy. The junior played in 10 games for Iowa last season, recording four tackles.