Defense shines in Troy scrimmage

Watson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Stoudemire on the fifth series of the scrimmage to put the offense into the end zone for the first time of the day and Free connected with Bryce Kelly on the seventh series.

Right before the halfway mark of the scrimmage, the defense came up big after Powell had moved the team down the field. Powell connected with Stoudemire down to the 1 on a second-and-goal play, but then threw incomplete on third down when a receiver appeared to break the wrong way. The QB had a pass swatted down on fourth down.

After a break, Free connected with Rondell Cole on a touchdown pass of around 35 yards. Cole was open down the middle and caught the ball inside the 10 before taking it in for the score.

Barber finished off the scrimmage with the final TD of the game.

As the race for the starting quarterback job continues between Watson, Free and Powell, Barber has plenty of confidence in all three and those blocking for them.

“All of them can play and do the job,” Barber said. “We’ve just got to make them look good. Dylan Bradshaw (senior center) – they’re all vets and they know what to do for us to win this year.”