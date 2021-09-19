Defense, strong second half lead Troy past Southern Miss

Troy shook off a frustrating first half and dominated the third and fourth quarters to pull away from Southern Mississippi 21-9 on Saturday night in Hattiesburg.

The Trojans (2-1) were seething on the wrong end of a 3-0 halftime score. Head coach Chip Lindsey admitted he was mad at intermission and the volume – as well as his team’s intensity – went up in the locker room.

“We didn’t make any adjustments; we just played better,” Lindsey said about his offense. “We were like, ‘We’ve got to do something. We can’t just keep sitting here getting your butt stopped.’ I think they got real motivated.”

Troy came out noticeably more aggressive in the third quarter – and it paid off. After managing just four first downs in the first half, the Trojans made three in their five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half.

Quarterback Taylor Powell completed a 23-yard swing pass to Tez Johnson to start the march. On the next play he hit wide receiver Reggie Todd for 29 yards up the left sideline. After a play failed to gain, Powell hit Johnson – who finished with 10 catches for 106 yards – for six yards and a third down at the 17-yard line.