Despite strong start, Troy coach Jon Sumrall far from satisfied

Despite a 6-2 record, a first place spot in the Sun Belt West Division and already attaining bowl eligibility, Troy coach Jon Sumrall is far from satisfied.

“If we don’t get better really fast, we’re going to be disappointed with how these last four games go,” Sumrall said. “Like, we’re not good enough – I don’t care who we play or what their record is – we will get exposed if we don’t get better really quickly.

“I’ve been pretty on edge and uncomfortable the last two weeks because everybody thinks we’ve done something. We haven’t done anything yet.”

Troy is coming off a 10-6 win at South Alabama on Oct. 20 and will be back in action Saturday at Louisiana-Lafayette after a well-needed bye week.

“I think we have a quality team and I’m excited about the direction our team is headed,” Sumrall said. “I also think that you can get very caught up in the positives of everybody patting you on the back. I love everybody’s support and all of that, but the same people patting us on the back and telling us how good we’re doing will be the same people dog-cussing us if we don’t win.

“I have an extreme desire to keep our guys focused on what we’re in control of, what matters, how do we get better every day … I don’t really get caught up in the middle of the year looking up and going, ‘Hey, where are we projected to go in a bowl game; who has to win or lose or whatever for us to win the conference?’ Just focus on each day and the process of getting better and good things happen.”

Most concerning to Sumrall is the lack of consistency on offense.

“To say that I was disappointed in our production in that game would be an understatement,” Sumrall said. “I want to win every game that we play and I’ll take a win however we get it and we were playing a good defense. But if we think scoring 10 or 13 points is going to help us go to where we want to go, then we’re going to be really disappointed.

“So we’ve got to be more productive. We did not play our best football on offense and I think everybody knows that … coaches and players alike, we’re all ready to respond.”

With the game at South Alabama being on a Thursday night, the Trojans will have had more than two weeks to get ready for Louisiana-Lafayette and the final stretch of games. Sumrall believes the offense has been able to make some progress during that time.

“I think we were able to clean up some things,” Sumrall said. “The true test comes Saturday when we play the game … that’s when you get your real test. Schematically we can do some things that I think to maybe put ourselves in a little bit better position to do some things cleaner.

“I thought we ran the ball effectively (at South Alabama). We ran for over 3 yards per carry and ran for 131 yards in the game, which is good.

“I didn’t think we maybe did some things as clean as I would have liked in the pass game. You know, we’ve been really good creating explosives in the pass game this year and we struggled to do that in that game, and that was disappointing.”

Jarret Doege started the South Alabama game at quarterback and Gunnar Watson finished up, a role reversal from when Watson started against Texas State the previous week and Doege finished up.

Sumrall didn’t say who would start this coming Saturday, but remains plenty confident in both of his quarterbacks.

“We’ll start one of them,” Sumrall quipped. “If he plays good he’ll play the whole game, if he doesn’t play good, then we’ll play the other guy who doesn’t start."

Sumrall notes the relationship between the two quarterbacks is refreshing.

“Those guys are awesome," Sumrall said. "When we played our last game, then Jarret got in the truck and rode back to Georgia with Gunnar … and they hung out for the weekend at Gunnar’s parents' house.

"They’ve encouraged each other, they’ve supported each other, and they’re great teammates. It really makes it easy to use them as an example to the entire roster when you’ve got guys doing that.”