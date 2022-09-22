Dothan High softball product Natalie Turner excited for new challenge at Troy

After a standout season at Southern Union Community College last spring that produced one of the top statistically efforts among national junior college players, Dothan’s Natalie Turner felt ready for a new challenge.

“After our season ended last year, I noticed I had pretty good stats and I wanted to see if there was a bigger opportunity for me to get to a different level and that is when I started reaching out to other schools,” Turner said.

Following conversations with schools from top junior colleges to Division III to Division II to Division I, the 2021 Dothan High graduate found a new challenge near home at Troy University.

A sophomore, Turner’s decision to transfer to Troy came on the heels of a spectacular season this spring at Southern Union in Wadley. In 53 games, she had a .464 batting average with 10 home runs, 39 runs batted in, 43 steals, 62 runs, 20 triples and 36 total extra-base hits, while striking out only seven times in 197 plate appearances.

She ranked in the top 10 nationally among junior college players in nine offensive categories – leading in triples (20), finishing second in runs (62), total bases (161) and slugging percentage (.880, second) and third in batting average (.464), while also ranking fourth in stolen bases (43), fifth in hits (85) and on-base percentage (.497) and ninth in homers (10). In addition, her 39 runs batted in ranked 17th nationally.

The production helped her earn first-team All-Region and first team All-ACCC (Alabama Community College Conference).

Now at Troy, Turner is currently busy with her teammates in preparation for the Trojans’ fall season, which starts Sunday with a home doubleheader against Wallace State Community College-Hanceville and Marion Military Institute. Practices began last Friday.

“I am super excited,” Turner said, speaking in a Dothan Eagle interview on Monday. “We just had our second day of practice today (Monday) and our team is looking really good. I am just excited for it.”

New Troy head coach Eric Newell, who was hired early in the summer after leading AUM in Montgomery, said Turner sold her abilities to Troy as much as the school recruited her.

“It was a no-brainer (to accept her),” Newell said. “You have someone in your backyard who is interested in Troy. She really advertised herself to us and let it be known how much she wanted to be in Troy. She said, ‘If you give me a shot, I will earn that (playing time).'”

Newell admits he had not seen Turner before her interest with Troy, but quickly saw her potential after doing research.

“I did a little homework and researched and saw she led the nation in triples at Southern Union,” Newell said. “I had her in for visit. Since I was unable to work her out – that is against NCAA Division I rules – I tried to get her into a camp, but her back was against the wall of whether she was going to go back to Southern Union.

"She also had a couple of other junior colleges that were trying to lure her away from Southern Union and a couple of four-year schools that were trying to lure her away, but I think her heart was on Troy.

“I told her, ‘Let me get to know you,’ and I got to know her on a visit and I saw that she was a pleasant young lady. She passed the eye test in the sense that she looked like she was an athlete. I watched some video of her and you could see she could swing it and she could defend it.”

Since then, Turner has continued to impress Newell as the team held individual instructions before the start of practice last Friday.

“I have been genuinely pleased with what I have seen,” Newell said. “She has come in with a great work ethic. She is a good athlete. You don’t want to judge the book by its cover, but this young lady looks like an athlete.”

In fact, Newell said Turner has been impressive enough that he feels she will be in the “mix” for substantial playing time at Troy.

“She will threaten to get significant playing time,” Newell said. “We are still in the beginning phases of evaluations of these young ladies as they are all new to me being the new head coach, but she has a legitimate shot to be in the mix.

“She has shown us she is one of the faster girls on the team. She has a strong arm, she is versatile and she is athletic, so she will give us some versatility and will give us some options of where she plays (on defense) and up and down the lineup.”

Mostly a shortstop in her career, Turner said she was rotating between second base, shortstop and third base on defense in the initial practices. She also has had prior experience in the outfield during travel ball. Her work at third is the first of her career.

“Third base is new, but if he wants me there, I will play there,” Turner said.

Newell said Turner fits in with his desire to have versatile players on roster.

“That is what I like about her,” Newell said. “She is versatile. She played shortstop in high school, played shortstop at Southern Union and certainly she is getting a lot of reps there. She will be an infielder – second, short or third. We want to see where she lands at.

“We have a returner at third and a returner at second. We have another girl that is leaning toward shortstop that is returning but she didn’t play shortstop last year. So she is up against some good competition. Truth be told, she probably could take the ball out in the outfield as well.”

In addition to her hitting and defensive skills, Turner’s speed is another trait that has Newell excited. Newell said he likes to have runners moving on the bases and that Turner could be a weapon on the base paths for the Trojans. At Southern Union, she was successful on all but one stolen base attempt (43-of-44).

“Her speed is top tier in the sense that she is probably in the top two or three speed-wise on our team,” Newell said. “She stole a lot of bases at Southern Union. Troy did not steal a lot of bases last year. In fact, that was a glaring weakness in my eyes. They had only 29 stolen bases.”

While Turner transferred to Troy, her twin sister, Nicole, stayed at Southern Union. Nicole Turner is a pitcher/infielder for the Bison.

In an interesting twist, the twins could face each other when Southern Union comes to Troy for a Sunday, Oct. 2 game.

Natalie Turner said it would be the first time the two have played against each other “in our lives.”

“I am excited because it will be fun,” Natalie said. “I know her weaknesses and strengths and she knows mine. It will be a fun experience for both of us.”

In becoming a Trojan, Turner joins a growing list of players from the Wiregrass on Troy’s roster. Other local players include G.W. Long’s Olivia Baker, Geneva’s Ainslee Finch, Enterprise’s Emma Faulk and Rehobeth’s Blake Gibson. There are also two players from nearby Brantley in Leanna Johnson and Kayden Dunn.

Turner said she had two goals for the fall season, which features eight games for Troy through Oct. 23.

“Right now, I am just trying to get a starting position,” Turner said. “I really want to put my talents on the field to make our program win any way how I can.”