Dothan native A.J. Pierce and other Troy Trojans linemen causing havoc in backfields

Dothan’s A.J. Pierce and his Troy defensive teammates have found success recently causing havoc in the backfield of opponents.

In the past three games – all wins by the Trojans – the defense has recorded 17 sacks and 29 tackles for loss. In the first three games, the unit had five sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

So what’s the secret to what’s become a vital part of the Trojans’ defense?

“It’s a mentality,” Pierce said. “Like we go into every week – be prepared, be detailed, be hungry – and it’s like every play is a fight.

“You have your individual fight and are you going to let the man across from you beat you? It’s really just chalked up to that.”

Pierce, a junior nose tackle who had one of the five sacks in a 27-10 win over Southern Miss on Saturday, points to the coaches for much of the success.

“I think it chalks up to our scheme … our coaches have a done an amazing job of putting us in position to make plays and they’re letting us play ball,” Pierce said. “I don’t think it’s anything like really different with us, they’re just putting us in position to make plays.”

Bandit linebacker Richard Jibunor has been a beast rushing off the edge and was in on a sack to force a fumble on Saturday.

Troy forced four turnovers against Southern Miss – three interceptions along with the forced fumble by Jibunor that was recovered by Buddha Jones.

“Everybody’s hungry on the team and everybody wants to get to the quarterback,” Jibunor said after the game. “We have a great defensive line. We have hungry guys up front. We want fear to be on the mind of the quarterback because it can get in his head and mess him up mentally.”

Pierce said creating turnovers keeps everyone on the team hyped up.

“To watch your brother do something amazing helps the team come together,” Pierce said. “Because maybe something might not be going right and here comes Richard with a strip fumble, here comes maybe one of our safeties with a pick. It just brings us all together.”

Defensive end T.J. Jackson is the only player nationally who has had at least 1.5 sacks in three different games this season.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall watched Jackson progress well during the preseason.

“T.J. my whole time since being here has been active,” Sumrall said. “He’s done some things really naturally in pass rush – some of them very small and subtle.

“One of them I call match the hand – when you’re rushing the passer, don’t jump and leave your feet, just match your hand and kind of block the quarterback’s view and maybe deter him from throwing the ball.”

Pierce said the talent on the defensive side keeps everyone sharp and battling hard.

“It’s never a down moment,” Pierce said. “It’s really fun to have the amount of talent that we have because there are some games that I may not have any stats, because like the whole defense is playing so well. I don’t have a problem with that as long as we’re winning.”

The Trojans carry a 4-2 overall record and 2-1 Sun Belt Conference mark into this Saturday’s home game against Texas State (3-3, 1-1). It will be homecoming on campus and kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Pierce said the confidence among the team continues to rise.

“Coming in coach Sumrall set the standards very high for us and in order for us to become a brotherhood and a team, we had to buy in,” Pierce said. “It’s starting to pay off.”