Dothan native Jack Martin earns first-team All-Sun Belt Conference

Bradshaw, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound center, played all 805 snaps for the Trojans and allowed just one sack while not giving up a hit on the quarterback.

Other Trojans chosen second team were receiver Kaylon Geiger, defensive tackle Will Choloh and cornerback Terence Dunlap. Safety Dell Pettus and bandit Richard Jibunor represented the Trojans on the third team, while running back Kimani Vidal, receiver Reggie Todd, bandit Javon Solomon and linebacker K.J. Robertson were honorable mention selections.

Martial leads the nation with 113 tackles, 17 more than any other player in the Sun Belt Conference. The Mobile native also leads the country with his combined 239 tackles since the start of the 2019 season.

He finished the year with 10.0 tackles for loss and is one of just nine players nationally to rank in the top 50 in both tackles and tackles for loss. Martial broke up a trio of passes and intercepted Coastal’s Grayson McCall (one of just two on the year) to set up a late go-ahead score for the Trojans.

Stidham anchored a solid Troy offensive line and finished as one of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the country per Pro Football Focus. The Russellville native ranks fourth nationally with an 89.1 pass blocking grade and 21st with an 84.7 overall grade from PFF.