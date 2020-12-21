Dothan native Jack Martin earns first-team All-Sun Belt Conference

TROY – Former Northview standout Jack Martin is an All-Sun Belt honoree.
So too is former Enterprise star Dylan Bradshaw.
The two former Wiregrass prep stars are among 13 Troy players named to the All-Sun Belt Conference football teams released by the league office Monday.
Martin, a sophomore who graduated from Northview in 2019, earned first team accolades as a punter, while Bradshaw, a senior center who graduated from Enterprise in 2016, picked up second-team All-Sun Belt honors.
Martin is one of three Trojans to earn first-team accolades. The others are offensive lineman Austin Stidham and linebacker Carlton Martial.
Troy’s three first team selections are the third most in the league behind co-champions Coastal Carolina and Louisiana.
Martin leads the country with his 45.8 net punting average, while his 46.1 per-punt average is sixth best nationally. The Dothan native has allowed just four returns on his punts this season for a total of seven yards, while having no touchbacks and 52 percent fair catches.
Martin placed 52 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line with six landing inside the 10-yard line, and he finished the year with eight punts (32 percent) traveling 50 yards or more.
Bradshaw, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound center, played all 805 snaps for the Trojans and allowed just one sack while not giving up a hit on the quarterback.
Other Trojans chosen second team were receiver Kaylon Geiger, defensive tackle Will Choloh and cornerback Terence Dunlap. Safety Dell Pettus and bandit Richard Jibunor represented the Trojans on the third team, while running back Kimani Vidal, receiver Reggie Todd, bandit Javon Solomon and linebacker K.J. Robertson were honorable mention selections.
Martial leads the nation with 113 tackles, 17 more than any other player in the Sun Belt Conference. The Mobile native also leads the country with his combined 239 tackles since the start of the 2019 season.
He finished the year with 10.0 tackles for loss and is one of just nine players nationally to rank in the top 50 in both tackles and tackles for loss. Martial broke up a trio of passes and intercepted Coastal’s Grayson McCall (one of just two on the year) to set up a late go-ahead score for the Trojans.
Stidham anchored a solid Troy offensive line and finished as one of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the country per Pro Football Focus. The Russellville native ranks fourth nationally with an 89.1 pass blocking grade and 21st with an 84.7 overall grade from PFF.
Among offensive tackles with at least 350 pass blocking snaps, Stidham was second with a 98.6 efficiency rating, which takes into account pressures and sacks allowed. Stidham allowed just two sacks, one hit, eight hurries and 11 pressures in 451 pass blocking situations. Additionally, he was called for just one penalty in 742 total snaps.
Geiger tied for second in the league with 64 receptions and topped the 100-yard mark four times. He sits second in Troy history with nine 100-yard receiving games in his career.
Choloh is the nation’s top pass rushing interior defensive lineman (min. 400 snaps) with a 90.1 grade from PFF, while his 31 pressures are the second most nationally. He finished with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss from his defensive tackle position. Dunlap finished sixth in the league with three interceptions and 11th with nine passes defended.
Jibunor ranks 42nd nationally and seventh in the Sun Belt with 30 total pressures to go along with 4.5 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and five quarterback hurries. Pettus finished the year with five pass break ups, 58 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Vidal led the Trojans with 57.3 yards per game and four touchdowns on the ground. Todd’s six touchdown receptions and 12.3 yards-per-catch average paced Troy. Robertson missed only two tackles all season, the fewest nationally among linebackers with at least 400 snaps played. Solomon forced a pair of fumbles and recorded 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
2020 Sun Belt Football All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year
Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State
Defensive Player of the Year
Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
Freshman of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Newcomer of the Year
D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina
Coach of the Year
Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
All-Sun Belt First Team
Offense
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, QB
CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina, RB
Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana, RB
Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina, TE
Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State, WR
Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina, WR
Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama, WR
Noah Hannon, App State, OL
Trey Carter, Coastal Carolina, OL
Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State, OL
Austin Stidham, Troy, OL
Baer Hunter, App State, OL
Defense
Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina, DL
Demetrius Taylor, App State, DL
Raymond Johnson, Georgia Southern, DL
Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina, DL
C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina, DL
Carlton Martial, Troy, LB
Justin Rice, Arkansas State, LB
Riley Cole, South Alabama, LB
D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina, DB
Shemar Jean-Charles, App State, DB
Shaun Jolly, App State, DB
Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern, DB
Specialists
Noel Ruiz, Georgia State, Kicker
Jack Martin, Troy, Punter
CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina, All Purpose
Chris Smith, Louisiana, Return Specialist
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Offense
Levi Lewis, Louisiana, QB
Trey Ragas, Louisiana, RB
Camerun Peoples, App State, RB
Josh Pederson, ULM, TE
Kawaan Baker, South Alabama, WR
Kaylon Geiger, Troy, WR
Sam Pinckney, Georgia State, WR
O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana, OL
Cooper Hodges, App State, OL
Dylan Bradshaw, Troy, OL
Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina, OL
Max Mitchell, Louisiana, OL
Defense
Will Choloh, Troy, DL
Zi'Yon Hill, Louisiana, DL
Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State, DL
Hardrick Willis, Georgia State, DL
Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina, LB
Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern, LB
D'Marco Jackson, App State, LB
Bralen Trahan, Louisiana, DB
Quavian White, Georgia State, DB
Terence Dunlap, Troy, DB
Jarron Morris, Texas State, DB
Antavious Lane, Georgia State, DB
Specialists
Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina, Kicker
Rhys Byrns, Louisiana, Punter
Jeremiah Haydel, Texas State, All Purpose
Jeremiah Haydel, Texas State, Return Specialist
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Offense
Zac Thomas, App State, QB
Destin Coates, Georgia State, RB
Daetrich Harrington, App State, RB
Thomas Hennigan, App State, WR
Marcell Barbee, Texas State, WR
Malik Williams, App State, WR
Roger Carter, Georgia State, TE
Ken Marks, Louisiana, OL
Ryan Neuzil, App State, OL
Aaron Dowdell, Georgia Southern, OL
Sam Thompson, Coastal Carolina, OL
Shane Vallot, Louisiana, OL
Defense
Nico Ezidore, Texas State, DL
Richard Jibunor, Troy, DL
Dontae Wilson, Georgia State, DL
Jeremiah Littles, South Alabama, DL
Jordan Strachan, Georgia State, LB
Lorenzo McCaskill, Louisiana, LB
Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina, LB
Keith Gallmon, South Alabama, DB
Eric Garror, Louisiana, DB
Alex Spillum, Coastal Carolina, DB
Kaiden Smith, App State, DB
Dell Pettus, Troy, DB
Specialists
Diego Guajardo, South Alabama, Kicker
Anthony Beck, Georgia Southern, Punter
Chris Smith, Louisiana, All Purpose
Jalen Virgil, App State, Return Specialist
Honorable Mention (Troy Players Only)
K.J. Robertson, Troy, LB
Javon Solomon, Troy, DL
Reggie Todd, Troy, WR
Kimani Vidal, Troy, RB
