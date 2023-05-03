TROY – Troy sophomore Brantley Scott has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Men's Golf Championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Scott will play in the Auburn Regional as an individual as he becomes Troy's first individual selection into the NCAA Championship since 2014.

Scott, a Dothan native and former Rehobeth High golfer, has had an eventful week, with the announcement of the NCAA invite coming one day after he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team. He finished the season ranked third in the Sun Belt with his No. 122 national ranking, -0.76 adjusted score vs. par and his -0.63 score vs. par.

The Auburn Regional is slated for the newly redesigned Auburn University Club. Competition is set for May 15-17, with No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 13 Auburn representing the top three seeds.

He finished in the top 10 six times in 10 events on the year, with top 25 finishes in all but one tournament. Scott shot under-par in 14 of his 30 rounds and in the 60s in 10 of those 14 rounds. Incredibly, he was no worse than two strokes over-par in 26-of-30 rounds and 29 of his 30 rounds counted towards Troy's team score.

In Troy's season finale, Scott tied for 17th place at the Mossy Oak Collegiate in a field that featured 14 players ranked in the top 100. He beat nine of those top 100 individuals, including No. 18 Nick Dunlap from Alabama.

Scott, who tied for fourth at the Sun Belt Championship last week, carries a 71.76 career stroke average into the NCAA Championship with 29 rounds under-par out of a possible 63.