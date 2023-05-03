TROY – Troy sophomore Brantley Scott has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Men's Golf Championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Scott will play in the Auburn Regional as an individual as he becomes Troy's first individual selection into the NCAA Championship since 2014.

Scott, a Dothan native and former Rehobeth High golfer, has had an eventful week, with the announcement of the NCAA invite coming one day after he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team. He finished the season ranked third in the Sun Belt with his No. 122 national ranking, -0.76 adjusted score vs. par and his -0.63 score vs. par.

The Auburn Regional is slated for the newly redesigned Auburn University Club. Competition is set for May 15-17, with No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 13 Auburn representing the top three seeds.

Scott, who tied for fourth at the Sun Belt Championship last week, carries a 71.76 career stroke average into the NCAA Championship with 29 rounds under-par out of a possible 63.

Ponder, Alabama in Norman Regional: The No. 17 Alabama men's golf team, with Dothan native and former Providence Christian standout Thomas Ponder among the team leaders, earned the No. 3 seed in the Norman Regional in Norman, Okla., which will take place at the par 72, 7,452-yard Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, May 15-17.

Ponder, a senior, 71.23 stroke average this season for the Crimson Tide, which ranks third best on the team.