Dothan’s Barber making strides as WR in second year at Troy

As Barber’s confidence continues to grow, Lindsey’s confidence in the receiver is growing along with it.

“It’s a big deal for him to step up and become one of the guys we can count on,” Lindsey said. “I think the other night kind of got him going a little bit. He’s may be over some of the nerves now and hopefully he’ll continue to keep getting better and better.”

Player of the Week: Troy linebacker Javon Solomon was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after recording nine tackles – five for loss – along with 3 ½ sacks as the Trojans held Southern Miss to 156 yards of offense.

“It wasn’t a shock to us, because we knew what we can do and we knew that’s how we were going to do it,” Solomon said of the success over USM. “Preparation all week set up for a great night like that.”

Troy had many of the same players in place last year on defense, but it looks like almost a completely different unit this year. The 684 combined yards the team has allowed over three games is the fewest allowed by a Troy team since 2000 and the second fewest in Sun Belt history. The 27 points allowed through three games is the fewest for a Trojans’ team since 1997.