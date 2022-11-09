Dothan Wolves basketball player Thomas Dowd signs with Troy University

Growing up in a big, athletic family, sports were always a heavy presence in Thomas Dowd’s family.

As the youngest of 10 siblings, Dowd often said he got beat up.

The lessons of those days, though, helped him develop, he believes.

Now, that development has helped continue a family legacy of signing to play at the collegiate level.

A soccer and basketball standout at Dothan High, the 6-foot-7 senior signed on Wednesday to play for the Troy Trojans’ basketball team led by head coach Scott Cross.

“It means the world to me,” Dowd said. “I have had this dream since I was a kid. To be able to have this opportunity from coach Cross, it couldn’t mean more to me. It is a dream that every kid that plays a sport has and to be able to live that dream means the world.”

Dowd is the latest family member to have an opportunity to play athletics in college. His sisters Rebecca (Montevallo), Katie (University of Mobile) and Elizabeth (Shorter University and overseas) played volleyball in college, while older brothers Sam played soccer at West Point (Army), Buddy played football at Birmingham-Southern, Timothy played soccer at Shorter and Laurence played for the Army Sprint football team (185-and-under division team).

His oldest brother Johnny, who is the second oldest child behind Rebecca, was a cheerleader at Auburn and his brother Teddy, who is closest in age to Thomas, was part of UAB’s Ultimate Frisbee team. All were either two or three-sport athletes in high school in Dothan.

“You don’t see many families that are as big as ours,” Thomas Dowd said. “We are big enough to play a game of 5-on-5 (in basketball) in the driveway and it was amazing to have siblings there to push you. It is good to be pushed around. I was always smaller than them. Being able to grow up in that environment and competitiveness in sports was great.”

Even the parents have athletic backgrounds. John Dowd played football at West Point (Army) and Donna Dowd played college volleyball at St. Joseph’s College in N.Y.

“My dad never really got in on the basketball, but we play football on the lawn and in the 5-on-5, dad was always the quarterback,” Dowd said. “That was fun too.”

In signing with Troy on Wednesday, Thomas Dowd was able to one-up his athletic siblings. He is the first to sign with a major Division-I program. The others were all with mostly NAIA or non D-I programs.

While he watched his siblings sign college scholarships, Thomas Dowd said he never envisioned himself at the time doing the same, but feels the battles against his siblings, especially his brothers who were closer to his age helped him.

“I really didn’t think about in that way when I was eight, nine, 10 playing against my high school brothers,” Dowd said. “I was just out there trying to hold on my own, but looking back now that definitely helped tremendously. But I didn’t think about it that way when I was young.”

Signing with Troy ended a three-year recruitment by Trojans coaches of Dowd.

“Troy offered me as a 10th grader and looking back at what it takes to be a Division-I athlete, I did not have that in 10th grade, so that makes me realize that the Troy coaches and staff are putting a lot of faith in me as a player,” Dowd said. “It shows they believe in me and that means a lot to me.”

While mostly a wing player at the high school level, Dowd could play one of two positions in college.

“They have said if I stay this height – we are hoping I grow a little more – I would either be a little undersized small forward or an oversized shooting guard,” Dowd said.

A year ago, Dowd came into his own in averaging 17.1 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals a game for Dothan, while earning Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors and honorable mention all-state in Class 7A from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Though 6-foot-7, Dowd was mostly an outside force, knocking down 40.6 percent of his 3-point attempts (52-of-128). He also excelled at the foul line, hitting 73.7 percent (129-of-175) in averaging 5.8 free throw attempts a game.

“I feel, especially recently, I have been shooting the ball well,” Dowd said. “I think my dribbling is not where it needs to be, but compared to last year, it is a million times better. The one thing I really need to improve on is my left hand.”

First-year Wolves head boys basketball coach Jeremy Bynum, who has seen Dowd on film from last year and in practice, likes what he has seen of his senior.

“Thomas is a phenomenal player,” Bynum said. “He is a leader on and off the court. He does everything I ask him to do. He has a unique talent in his motor in how hard he plays.

“Honestly, he is one of a kind. A lot of coaches don’t get to coach a kid like Thomas because of his leadership, his athletic ability and his skill set.

“He shoots it a lot better than I thought he would when I first got the job. He has the ability to go inside and outside and he is athletic.”

Bynum and the Wolves open the season on Thursday night at Smiths Station.

“Our team in general will improve a lot,” Dowd said. “We haven’t been great the last few years and I am ready to make a change about that this year. I think we are looking very promising.

“For myself, you can always score more, you can always rebound more, always pass more, but at the end of that day none of that matters if we were (not) winning. Put the stats aside. I just want to win.”