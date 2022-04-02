Dothan's A.J. Pierce making strides across Troy defensive front

TROY – Former Northview standout A.J. Pierce is healthy again and is expected to play a key role across the Troy defensive front.

After battling through an Achilles injury much of last season, Pierce looked strong and fast as the Trojans went through their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“He’s going to be able to help us and make plays this year,” new defensive line coach Eric McDaniel said. “He had to get over a hurdle of being able to push through hard times on the field … toughness, stuff like that.

“Now he’s at a point where he’s able to fly around, be relentless and do all the things we ask and then showcase his talent at the same time. To see his growth from January, the time I got here, until now is awesome from a mental standpoint, because he’s very talented.”

Pierce, a 6-foot-1, 324-pound junior tackle, hurt his Achilles tendon in a lower leg in January of 2020 and was hampered by it somewhat for the past two seasons.

“After the 2020 season, I got an MRI and I had some tears in it,” Pierce said. “It’s been bothering me on and off, but right now, this is probably the healthiest I’ve been since last year.”

The playing time for Pierce increased towards the end of last season as he got healthy. In the season finale against Georgia State, Pierce made three solo tackles and had an assist.

“Last year, at the end of the year I was feeling real good and playing real good,” Pierce said. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to keep my foot on the gas.’ If I keep my foot on the gas, the sky is the limit.”

Pierce knows the new coaching staff in place will push him to continue improving.

“You can tell they’re not trying to be demeaning, they’re demanding you to be great,” Pierce said. “That’s what I really like about them. I enjoyed the last staff too, but this a different level and I’m going to give them everything I’ve got.”

If he needs further motivation, all he has to do is look at the example set by his cousin, Willie Tullis, a Headland native who was an All-American quarterback at Troy in 1980 and spent eight years in the NFL as a cornerback.

“He always helps me stay motivated and lets me know I can do anything at Troy,” Pierce said. “You always hear these stories like people coming from a smaller school going to the league (NFL) – that’s a big dream of mine, and he did it. He’s a big role model to me.”

Defense wins scrimmage: Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was blunt in his assessment of the defense winning the battle against the offense during a limited scrimmage held at the end of the practice session on Saturday.

The secondary picked off several passes during the work and seemingly played with more swagger.

“They attacked the whole practice with energy, enthusiasm, passion, intensity,” Sumrall said of the defense. “The offense was behind, and at times it’s going to happen. We’re putting a lot of new things in and working on some install stuff.

“We didn’t play as fast or physical on offense as we need to. Our defense looked really good and our offense has to match that tempo and enthusiasm. We’ve got a lot returning on defense – a lot of production coming back on defense.”

While disappointed in the showing by the offense, Sumrall has been pleased with the effort on both sides of the football in general during the first six practices of spring work.

“There are some things we have to be a lot more detailed in,” Sumrall said. “We’ve got to make sure our guys on offense understand the expectations every day of how you practice … when you come on the field, you’ve got to be ready to beat the man across from you.”

The Trojans will return to work on Monday this week instead of the normal Tuesday session due to rain expected in the area that day. After Monday’s work, the Trojans are scheduled to practice again on Thursday and Saturday.