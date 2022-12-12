Dothan's A.J. Pierce steps up for Troy Trojans defense

Former Northview standout A.J. Pierce stood in front of the jet that would carry him and his teammates to Orlando for the Cure Bowl to be played on Friday and reflected on the growth of the Troy football team.

“It’s been real exciting watching us grow together like brothers and just everyone buying into coach (Jon) Sumrall’s words and his plan for us,” Pierce said on Monday morning at the Dothan Regional Airport.

Troy has built a 11-2 record under Sumrall, the first-year head coach, won the Sun Belt Conference championship, is ranked No. 23 in the nation and carries a 10-game win streak into the Cure Bowl matchup against UTSA.

From his defensive line position, Pierce has been an integral piece of a unit which has held opponents to under 100 yards rushing eight times this season, which ranks best in school history.

Pierce, a junior, has been especially valuable in moving over from a defensive tackle position to nose tackle behind Buddha Jones once starter Luis Medina, a sophomore, was injured early in the season.

“Luis is a great ball player and one of my best friends as well, so of course I wish he was playing with us because it would take that pressure off me and Buddha, but it’s alright,” Pierce said.

When Medina came in as a freshman, Pierce helped him learn the ropes. But Pierce also was able to benefit from the arrival of Medina.

“Luis is one of the best athletes I’ve ever laid my eyes on,” Pierce said. “In the sense of him helping me, it was more like this freshman is getting it … I was like, ‘I’ve got to step my game up.’ He pushed me in a way that I don’t even know that he knows he pushed me in that way.”

Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood has certainly seen Pierce progress from a player he wasn’t sure about to one he counts on to play important snaps.

“If you look at what he’s done when we got here back in January … just the progression that he’s had since spring practice when he was a guy at the time you probably thought, ‘Ah, OK he can maybe help us a little bit, but maybe not as consistent as we would like,” Wood said. “And to see him work through the summer and continue into camp, to be honest he’s one of the guys that has improved as much as anybody as the season has gone on. He’s just continued to get better and better in terms of a technique standpoint.

“He’s been able to step in and just continue to grow his role to where he’s playing more and more for us. It’s something certainly we needed, especially after Luis Medina ended up getting hurt early in the year.”

Pierce was already seeing action before Medina got hurt, but his play amped up once Medina was lost for the season.

“He needed to be able to play more for us after Luis got injured, but his level of play is what I’m most impressed with in terms of executing his job within the scheme of the defense and playing better and better technique and fundamentals,” Wood said. “It’s just elevated his play and it’s been critical for us to have him playing and improving as he has.”

Troy is averaging giving up just 17.5 points per game, while UTSA is averaging scoring 38.7 per contest.

Something has to give when the two teams collide on Friday.

“I think coach lays out a game plan for us and we go out and execute – like, our whole defense is set up on trusting the man beside you to do his job when it’s time for him to do it,” Pierce said of the Trojans’ defensive success.

Pierce is eager to take on the challenge of another potent offense.

“They’re real good, especially with their RPOs,” Pierce said of the Roadrunners’ run-pass-option plays. “Their offensive line is one of the better ones we’ve played, so that’s real exciting … another good challenge. The quarterback throws good, but we’re looking to get after him a little bit this week.”

Wood looks forward to what the future may hold for Pierce, whose future looks bright going into his final year of eligibility.

“I’m excited about the fact that he’s coming back next year and he’s got a whole year to continue to get better because I think he’s just scratching the surface on what he’s capable of doing for us,” Wood said.

Pierce is excited about what’s ahead as well, not just for him, but for the program.

“I think the sky is the limit for this team,” Pierce said. “I know we got our goal with a Sun Belt championship this year, but next year we’re going to come for even more.”