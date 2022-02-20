Dothan's Brantley Scott leads Troy golf team to tournament title

SAVANNAH, Ga. – It didn’t take long for first-year Troy men’s golf head coach Forrest Schultz to lead the Trojans back to the top of a leaderboard. Led by a pair of freshmen in the top five individually, Troy took home the team title at The Savannah Intercollegiate, which wrapped play Sunday at the Crosswinds Golf Club.

The win was Troy’s first since the Trojans won the stroke play portion of the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

“I thought our guys played their hearts out and really stuck to our game plan,” Schultz said. “Everybody contributed in some way to get this win, and that’s what makes it special. I told them on day one that we’d have an opportunity to win if they did things the right way, and I’m super proud of them and the guys back home because everybody is pushing each other, and it’s not just five guys.”

Brantley Scott fired his third straight round in the red to pace the Trojans with a career-low 10-under par for the tournament. Scott, who shot 71 on Sunday, finished in second place individually and he has now played nine of his 18 career collegiate rounds under par. He finished the weekend with 16 birdies to pace the field.