Dothan's Brantley Scott leads Troy golf team to tournament title

SAVANNAH, Ga. – It didn’t take long for first-year Troy men’s golf head coach Forrest Schultz to lead the Trojans back to the top of a leaderboard. Led by a pair of freshmen in the top five individually, Troy took home the team title at The Savannah Intercollegiate, which wrapped play Sunday at the Crosswinds Golf Club.
The win was Troy’s first since the Trojans won the stroke play portion of the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship.
“I thought our guys played their hearts out and really stuck to our game plan,” Schultz said. “Everybody contributed in some way to get this win, and that’s what makes it special. I told them on day one that we’d have an opportunity to win if they did things the right way, and I’m super proud of them and the guys back home because everybody is pushing each other, and it’s not just five guys.”
Brantley Scott fired his third straight round in the red to pace the Trojans with a career-low 10-under par for the tournament. Scott, who shot 71 on Sunday, finished in second place individually and he has now played nine of his 18 career collegiate rounds under par. He finished the weekend with 16 birdies to pace the field.
Jake Springer also turned in a career-best effort with a 3-under 213 thanks to back-to-back rounds under par following a 1-under 71 on Sunday. Springer had five birdies on the day to finish with 12 for the weekend.
Troy shot even par in Sunday’s final round and held off a late charge by Southern Illinois to win the team title by two strokes over the Salukis.
Will McFadden closed out his weekend tied for 16th place after carding three birdies en route to a round of 75 and a 2-over 218 for the tournament. Reagan Harrell fired his best round as a Trojan with a 1-under 71 thanks to a flurry of birdies – he carded four birdies in a row at one point. Nicklas Borrmann rounded out the field for the Trojans in a tie for 59th place.
Troy is back in action Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Gulf Coast Collegiate at the Diamond Head Country Club in Diamondhead, Miss.
Team Standings
1. Troy 288-280-288—856, 2. Southern Illinois 289-284-285—858, 3. Columbia 293-284-285—862, 4. Miami (Ohio) 293-284-285—862, 5. Wright State 294-280-294—868, 6. South Carolina Beaufort 297-285-290—872, 7. Lafayette 297-296-298—891, 8. Longwood 307-284-302—893, T9. Northern Kentucky 307-292-297—896, T9. SCAD 294-306-296—896, T11. Belmont 300-295-302—897, T11. Florida A&M 300-291-306—897, T11. Eastern Kentucky 305-294-298—897, 14. George Washington 295-301-305—901, 15. NC Central 338-308-330—976
