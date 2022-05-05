Dothan's Brantley Scott sets bar high as Troy Trojans golfer

Dothan’s Brantley Scott, named second team All-Sun Belt this week as a freshman at Troy University, is a tireless worker on the golf course, but mentally tries to keep it simple.

“Generally, as a college golfer, you want to have about one to two swing thoughts, I call it, where you’re thinking about on the course to hit good golf shots,” Scott said.

“As a golfer, we’re always constantly working on something. If you overload yourself with these so-called swing thoughts, then it can get out of hand, but if you keep it down to one or two, that’s where it seems to work best.”

The formula certainly worked well for Scott in ranking fourth in the Sun Belt with a 72.12 stroke average while playing 15 of his 33 rounds for the Trojans under par.

But it didn’t come without first adjusting some things once arriving on campus.

After struggling a bit the summer before beginning his college career, a rarity for Scott, who won every tournament as a senior at Rehobeth High along with the AHSAA Class 5A state individual championship, he was ready to learn under new Troy coach Forrest Schultz.

“Coming off of a rough summer before I came to college, I knew that I didn’t want to keep that golf up,” Scott said. “So I came in and worked on my game really hard.

“With coach coming in, he helped out a ton with practice; helped out with drills and it just got my game to the point that I felt really confident in it.”

He also continued to work with Tolver Dozier, a Dothan native and former Troy standout.

“It was a lot of fine tuning,” Scott said. “Working with Tolver, my swing coach, we are in the position now with my swing where it’s a lot of small things that we’re working on.”

It didn’t take Schultz, who was hired to lead the Trojans men’s golf program last June, to see he had something special in Scott, who had signed with Troy before the arrival of the new coach.

“When I got the job, I obviously looked into all of the players, and especially our incoming guys, and I could tell right away just off Brantley’s junior golf career … his ranking and the things he did as a junior golfer … that he was going to be a special kid,” Schultz said.

“When I watched him swing, it was pretty clear that he’s a great ball striker and he kind of has that confidence about him on the golf course that goes a long ways. So when that putter gets hot, he gets going.”

There was more than the physical ability that caught the eye of Schultz. The way Scott carries himself on the course and his mental approach was noted.

“I told him the other day that there are not a lot of freshmen in the country that play every event,” Schultz said. “Brantley, I believe, contributed not only in every event, but we counted his score in every round except one. So 32 of our 33 rounds, we used his score.

“But mentally, it’s the confidence he had in his game and the self-belief of what he’s doing out there on the course. Not a lot of guys can carry themselves the way he does with that and that’s an edge he has on the field every week.”

Scott is certainly proud of the Sun Belt accolades, but is inspired to do even better.

“It meant a lot to come in my first year and play pretty good,” Scott said. “There are still a few things I didn’t quite accomplish that I really wanted to accomplish this year, but I’ve got three more years to do so.

“It was an awesome honor, but still the way I see it, it could have been better. I’m hard to satisfy when it comes to golf, so I’m really just striving for more.”

He’s set lofty aspirations.

“My overall goal for college is to help my team win a conference championship and make it to a regional,” Scott said. “That’s been my No. 1 goal coming into college.

“Also, individually, I wanted to win a tournament. And then, I’d like to be the Sun Belt Conference player of the year at the end of the year.”

Scott has increased his strength, which paid off on the course.

“We’ve been in the gym four days a week at 6:30 in the morning throughout the semester,” Scott said. “I’ve gained 10 pounds since I’ve been here and I’ve gained three-to-four miles per hour club head speed.

“I’ve definitely gotten stronger and a little bigger. I’ve probably picked up anywhere from five to 15 yards (on drives) depending on the day. It’s helped a ton.”

Schultz believes the best days are definitely ahead for Scott.

“He’s just scratching the surface,” Schultz said. “I think he’s learned a lot this semester, but I think he would be the first to tell you he still hasn’t accomplished everything he wanted to.

“But as I had to remind him, it’s just his first year and he’s still so young and his best golf is yet to come as his body keeps developing, as his game keeps developing it’s only going to get better and better on the golf course.”

Schultz has no doubts Scott will continue to progress.

“He’s out there at our facility, which is just a short drive from his dorm, as much as he can be … after class, after practice … he’s always there getting work in,” Schultz said.