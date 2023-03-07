TROY – One Dothan product was back on the field full speed as Troy began spring football practice Tuesday morning and another was watching from the sidelines as he recovers from offseason surgery.

Jabre Barber, a junior who missed the final eight games of last season after suffering an ankle injury against Southern Miss, was looking like his old self at receiver in making quick cuts and hauling in passes during the two-hour session.

Senior defensive lineman A.J. Pierce, however, watched from the sidelines and was on crutches after going through two surgery procedures during the offseason to correct upper body and lower body injuries he fought through while playing last season. He’s expected to be ready to go full speed when summer drills begin.

As for Barber, he was glad to be back on the football field and took time to describe what happened when he was injured.

“It was Southern Miss, second half, right before we were fixing to go to halftime,” Barber recalled. “We were in the red zone and as I’m blocking down, the defensive player had really sat on my ankle … I had a broken fibula. I really thought when I got up I was alright until I started wiggling some.”

Barber said it took a toll mentally while missing game action as the Trojans completed a 12-2 season, Sun Belt Conference championship and win in the Cure Bowl.

“It was tough, but I just came with a good mindset every day to get better and rehab my ankle,” Barber said.

Thousand times better: Jon Sumrall called the practice “a thousand times better” than the first one he led as the new head coach a spring ago.

That applied not only for the players, but for the coach himself.

“I’m more prepared to do my job,” Sumrall said. “Last year I was just trying to make sure I made it to practice on time, you know? Now I feel very fortunate that without looking at the script, I pretty much know ever play call on both sides of the ball and the kicking game.

“Last year, we were implementing a lot of new. Now, in all three phases, it’s re-tweaking, re-tooling, fine-tuning. We’ve probably made more changes on offense than we have in any area. Defense, we’re going to run what we run. Last year’s formula and schematics will be the same.”

A more relaxed Sumrall made his way around the field throughout practice.

“I kind of walked around and took it all in and tried to evaluate each group as much as I could,” Sumrall said. “We do have a lot of new faces and some good quality returners too – so a good mix of returning vets and new players. There were a lot of areas my eyes were going to kind of evaluate. Some of the O-line pieces are new, some of the receiver pieces that are new, a lot of the defensive guys that are new.”

Sumrall liked the energy from day one. The Trojans will return back to the field Thursday before taking next week off for spring break.

“Exciting to get back on the grass; a starting point,” Sumrall said. “A journey of one thousand miles starts with a step. I thought there were some really good things out here energy-wise. We looked like a more efficient operation as a whole than we did a year ago at this time.”

Sumrall likes what he saw from the newcomers.

“We’ve got really good looking bodies that are athletic-movers … I think we’re a longer, more physical looking team in some regards,” Sumrall said. “I don’t know if we’re as tough yet. We’ve got a long ways to go there, in my opinion.”

Staff additions: New defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato and new offensive line coach Joe Bernardi were on the field for the first time leading their groups.

“I like him a lot,” safety Keyshawn Swanson said of Gasparato, who spent the last two seasons at Louisville. “We’re keeping the same system for the most part … a few changes … but overall we’re going to be a good defense.”

Offensive lineman Derrick Graham spoke on Bernardi, who was an analyst for Auburn last season.

“The old O-line coach we had – coach Cole Popovich – they actually played college ball together, so they have kind of a similar style coaching and you could see it in the drill work today,” Graham said. “I was excited when I heard they had that type of relationship, because nothing was really going to change.”

Faster, stronger: It’s been noted returning starting quarterback Gunnar Watson was one of the hardest workers in the offseason program and he looked in tip-top shape on Tuesday.

“I think I really bought into what coach (Rusty) Whitt is doing in the weight room and speed stuff during the offseason training in January and February,” Watson said. “I think that’s changed my body a little bit and just trying to get better every day.”

With the graduation of some key leaders on offense and defense, Watson, a senior, is prepared to take on even more of a leadership role.

“We lost RaJae (Johnson) and Jake (Andrews) on the offensive side of the ball last year, so I think I have a little bit bigger of a role – me and Kimani (Vidal) and Jabre and Marcus Rogers – some of us are the older guys so we’ve got to step up and take over that role,” Watson said.