Efe Odigie and Duke Deen bring home the hardware in Sun Belt postseason awards

TROY - Junior Efe Odigie was named Newcomer of the Year and All-Sun Belt First Team, while freshman Duke Deen claims Freshman of the Year, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday.
All-Sun Belt First Team & Newcomer of the Year
Odigie became the first Trojan to receive an All-Sun Belt First Team nod since the 2016-17 season (Jordon Varnado), averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 28 games.
"Efe has given us a dominant inside presence all year long. In my opinion, he is the best low-post player in the league," head coach Scott Cross said. "Opposing teams have to game plan to stop him because they cannot afford to guard him one-on-one in the post. Efe works extremely hard in practice, as well as individually, on his own game. He deserves all of the success that he is getting & even more. We are very fortunate to have him in our program and are very thankful for all of his hard work."
Coming over from UTEP, Odigie started 25 games this season on 23.3 minutes per game, proving enough to be named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year - only the second player in program history to win the award (Richard Delk - 2008-09).
Following three-straight seasons where the Trojans ranked last in the conference, Odigie provided life, transforming Troy into a 19-win team that earned a fourth seed and a first-round bye.
As the regular season ended on Friday, Odigie ranked 21st in scoring, eighth in rebounds and fifth in free throw percentage (81.3 percent).
Freshman of the Year
Deen opened his Division-I experience winning Freshman of the Year on nine points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 34.4 percent shooting from behind the arc.
"Cody Deen is the ultimate competitor," Cross said. "We needed a big-time shooter, & we believed that he was the best available 3-PT shooter in the country coming out of Panola College last season. Cody has fought through injuries all year long to make himself available to help us win basketball games. Cody has done an amazing job running our team this season & is one of the best shooters in the league.
"Opposing teams cannot afford to sag off him at all, or he will make them pay. Cody works extremely hard in practice, never takes a day off, & puts the time in after practice to be the best version of himself. We know that we wouldn't have had the success that we have had this season without him!"
Starting 25-of-28 games played this season, Deen becomes the second player in program history to win the award - Wesley Person (2014-15).
From Shreveport, La., Deen finished the regular season ranked 11th in the Sun Belt in assists per game, eighth in assist/turnover ratio (1.7) and eighth in 3-pointers made per game (1.9).
Both award winners lead the Trojans into postseason action on Saturday against the winner of the Little Rock / South Alabama game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Player of the Year
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)
Defensive Player of the Year
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)
Newcomer of the Year
Efe Odigie, Troy (Jr., F – Houston, Texas)
Freshman of the Year
Duke Deen, Troy (Fr., G – Shreveport, La.)
Sixth Man of the Year
Elijah McCadden, Georgia Southern (Sr., G – Rocky Mount, N.C.)
Coach of the Year
Terrence Johnson, Texas State
All-Sun Belt First Team
Adrian Delph, App State (Sr., G – Gastonia, N.C.)
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)
David Azore, UTA (Gr., G – Houston, Texas)
Caleb Asberry, Texas State (Sr., G – Pflugerville, Texas)
Efe Odigie, Troy (Jr., F – Houston, Texas)
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Vince Cole, Coastal Carolina (Sr., G – Charleston, S.C.)
Jordan Brown, Louisiana (So. F – Roseville, Calif.)
Jay Jay Chandler, South Alabama (Gr., G – Katy, Texas)
Charles Manning Jr., South Alabama (Sr., G – Riverhead, N.Y.)
Mason Harrell, Texas State (Sr., G – Midwest City, Okla.)
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Corey Allen, Georgia State (Sr., G – Ypsilanti, Mich.)
Kane Williams, Georgia State (Sr., G – Douglasville, Ga.)
Kobe Julien, Louisiana (RS Fr., F – Baton Rouge, La.)
Andre Jones, ULM (Gr., G – Little Rock, Ark.)
Javon Franklin, South Alabama (Sr., F – Little Rock, Ark.)