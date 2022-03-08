Energetic Troy football coach Sumrall visits Henry County Troy Alumni Chapter

HEADLAND – How competitive is new Troy head football coach Jon Sumrall?
When it was announced the ticket drawings for prizes would come following his speech on Tuesday night so the coach wouldn’t be delayed getting back on the road to Troy, Sumrall quickly quipped, “I was going to try and win some of them.”
Sumrall was the guest speaker in front of an enthusiastic crowd of the Henry County Troy Alumni Chapter at the Wiregrass Extension Center, entering the building with the school’s fight song playing.
Soon after being introduced, he brought some laughter when playfully talking about his competitive nature.
“I compete at everything, my wife will tell you that,” Sumrall said. “I’ve got an 8-year-old son, an 8-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old daughter. My 8-year-olds love playing tic-tac-toe or basketball, or whatever, and I don’t let them win in anything because I like winning.
“We have a foosball table in our building at Troy in the player’s lounge and I will kick my son’s butt every time I play him. It’s 10-0 every time – he don’t score.
“So I’m competitive as heck. I can assure nobody is going to be more driven than me to help take our program to heights we can all be proud of. Nobody is going to be more frustrated when we lose. Nobody is going to be harder on me than me. I’ve got broad shoulders and can carry the load.”
Sumrall talked about how he and his family developed a love for the school and Troy community when he first coached there as an assistant for Neal Brown from 2015-2017 before leaving for assistant jobs at Ole Miss and his alma mater of Kentucky.
“We really were at a place where I was very content,” Sumrall said of Kentucky, where he coached the past three years. “I was not looking to leave the University of Kentucky. We were very happy there; loved the program and the kids we coached. There were very few situations that were going to get my attention to leave.
“Troy just happened to be one of them. When this situation arose, it didn’t take me real long to figure out this is something I want as long as everything checks out. And it did.
“I could not be more fired up being in the role I’m in at the place I’m at. What makes Troy very special, I think, is the people. There are a lot of places that have Division I football that the people are OK. The people at Troy are first class. They are phenomenal and have been nothing but welcoming from my first experience at Troy and then coming back.”
He understands the winning tradition of the program.
“The passion for football, the expectations is something I fully embrace,” Sumrall said. “I don’t want anybody to be OK with us being average. We’re going to do everything in our power to chase excellence every day and push the envelope of competing for conference championships.”
There are some of the players on the current Troy roster that Sumrall had a hand in recruiting before he left for Ole Miss in 2018, but the majority was inherited from the previous staff.
No matter, Sumrall made it be known he considers all the players on roster his now.
“All of these kids in the football program are all my kids, I don’t care who recruited them,” Sumrall said. “There my kids and they’re Troy’s kids and I’m going to coach them like I recruited them all because they are all my guys.”
Sumrall was asked if the team is in a good position talent-wise at this point.
“We’re good,” Sumrall said. “I will say this, in January there were a lot of days that I was frustrated maybe with where I thought we were naturally as a team. The last several weeks I’ve been very excited about the level of buy-in, the level of commitment. I’ve seen some kids make some strides in some areas I don’t think they had before.
“Does that mean we have arrived? We’re not anywhere close. But I do believe that we’ve got some pieces.”
Sumrall also believes Troy is in good shape facility-wise, but does believe an indoor practice facility is eventually needed.
“For a great example, tomorrow morning I have a team workout scheduled at 5:50 a.m. that’s supposed to be on the grass (practice field) or in the stadium, but it’s probably going to have to be in Trojan Arena,” Sumrall alluded to potential rainy weather.
“That is one thing that we need. The recruiting piece doesn’t bother me; people use it recruiting against us. I need it from a functional operational standpoint of us being able to practice and not lose practice days or practice time from a preparation standpoint.”
Troy begins spring practice on March 22 and the annual T-Day spring game is scheduled for April 23.