Energetic Troy football coach Sumrall visits Henry County Troy Alumni Chapter

Sumrall talked about how he and his family developed a love for the school and Troy community when he first coached there as an assistant for Neal Brown from 2015-2017 before leaving for assistant jobs at Ole Miss and his alma mater of Kentucky.

“We really were at a place where I was very content,” Sumrall said of Kentucky, where he coached the past three years. “I was not looking to leave the University of Kentucky. We were very happy there; loved the program and the kids we coached. There were very few situations that were going to get my attention to leave.

“Troy just happened to be one of them. When this situation arose, it didn’t take me real long to figure out this is something I want as long as everything checks out. And it did.

“I could not be more fired up being in the role I’m in at the place I’m at. What makes Troy very special, I think, is the people. There are a lot of places that have Division I football that the people are OK. The people at Troy are first class. They are phenomenal and have been nothing but welcoming from my first experience at Troy and then coming back.”

He understands the winning tradition of the program.