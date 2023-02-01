Enterprise softball player Taylor Danford inks with Troy

Enterprise softball player Taylor Danford was considering playing college ball at AUM.

But when coach Eric Newell made a move to Troy from AUM, all the pieces fell in place for Danford to become a Trojan.

The Wildcat senior infielder signed to play for Newell and Troy on Wednesday afternoon. At Troy, she will have the opportunity to play again with former Enterprise teammate and friend Emma Faulk who signed with Troy during the summer.

Danford chose Troy over interest from South Alabama, Montevallo, Wallace College and Coastal Alabama South.

“I had some other offers, but I decided on Troy because ever since I was little we have been going to coach Newell’s camps,” Danford said. “I just love his coaching style and I just love the atmosphere he brings to the game of softball.

“One of my best friends, Emma Faulk, is up there at Troy and I just love being with her. Playing with her one more time made a big part of my deal. Of course, family was a big part with them being only 40 minutes away (from Troy). That really sealed the deal for me because they have been supporting me from the beginning and now they get to support me in college.”

Danford became the third Wiregrass high school softball player to sign with Troy in the last three months. Ashford’s Savannah Money and Geneva’s Makaley Boswell inked with the Trojans in November.

She also became the fifth member of this year’s Wildcat senior class to sign to play for a college team, joining Georgia Lessman (University of Iowa), Macy Robinette (Gulf Coast Community College), Jamie Jackson (Enterprise State) and Ryleigh Ward (Massachusetts Martine Academy).

“I am so excited,” Danford said of signing. “I am just ready to contribute to the team the best that I can. I can’t wait to be up in that atmosphere because I loved it when I went there to visit. I am just so excited.”

Danford has played shortstop the last five seasons for both Enterprise and her travel ball team of the Alabama Fury, but she can also play other positions, said Enterprise head coach Kate Stump.

“She has played shortstop for us since her eighth grade year, but she is really a utility player,” Stump said. “She can really do it all. She can play every infield position. I haven’t seen her catch or pitch, but you never know she could do that too probably.

"Even when practicing in BP (batting practice), we will stick her in the outfield and she is making diving plays. She can play anywhere on the field.”

Stump, in fact, said she expects Danford to likely be used at different positions in college, though Enterprise coaches prefer to keep her at shortstop.

“For us, we can’t take her off short – she is that good,” Stump said. “I think her sophomore year she made five errors all season, which is unheard of. In her junior year, she made less than 10, which again is unheard of. She is not coming off shortstop for us. I think at the next level her utility will be a big factor for her.”

Danford said she prefers playing the middle infield positions of second base and shortstop because that is where she has the most experience, but said she would play whenever Newell needed her.

“In talking with him, he has mentioned playing at second and outfield, but I am willing to help however I can for the team,” Danford said.

Regardless of where she plays, Stump said one thing is certain – Danford will be consistent and reliable. It’s the same on offense as well in how she conducts herself, said the EHS coach.

“She has been a phenomenal player for us, so consistent defensively and offensively,” Stump said. “You can always rely on her to get the big hit or make the big play.

“Not only is she reliable on the field, she is just reliable as a person. You can always count on her to do the right thing, whether it is the class room or in the community. Just one of those kids that you genuinely will miss the heck out of (after she is gone).”

Danford, though, isn’t just a defensive standout, but also a solid hitter. Last spring, she hit .396 and had a .461 on-base percentage with two homers, 10 doubles, four triples and 43 runs batted in, while also scoring 42 runs. She struck out only nine times in 144 at-bats.

“I really love hitting, but I think I contribute best on defense,” Danford said. “I have so much confidence in my defense. Getting someone out is fun to me.”

The Wildcat senior said her Enterprise coaches, especially Stump and husband, Tyler, have played a major role in her development as a person and softball player.

“Playing at Enterprise has really helped me with all the life lessons I need,” Danford said. “Coach Stump and the other coach Stump have drilled into me the importance of being a good teammate and being hard-working. I am so thankful that I got to grow up with all these coaches at Enterprise and I want to thank them for all they have done for me and prepared me for this moment.”

With her efforts on both sides of the ball playing a part, Enterprise finished 31-16 last year with an appearance in the South Regional Tournament. Danford hopes for bigger things during her senior year this upcoming, which starts at Feb. 16.

“I hope we get a state title in the end,” Danford said. “I really want to have a fun season and I want to contribute as much as I can.”

Following the season, she will begin preparations for playing at Troy.

“I never imagined this would happen,” Danford said. “I am so grateful for what God has given me. I am so blessed to be able to pursue this and to pursue my dream that I have had since I was little. It is a dream come true.”