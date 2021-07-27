Enterprise's Dylan Bradshaw has 'unfinished business' as leader for Troy football team

Flash back to 2016 when Dylan Bradshaw arrived at Troy University as a heralded freshman center from Enterprise High School.

“If you had asked me when I stepped on campus at Troy if I would be here six years, I would have told you, ‘No way,’” Bradshaw said during the Sun Belt Conference Media Day last week. “College football is a grind – it can be tough on you at times – but I’m unbelievably thankful to be where I am at right now.”

With still plenty to prove, Bradshaw took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to COVID-19 impacting intercollegiate sports last season. The 5-6 season the Trojans endured also left a sour taste in his mouth.

“There obviously was some decision-making in January after our season ended in December, but the way I look at it is unfinished business,” Bradshaw said of returning. “We didn’t win enough games or play good enough for me to want to go out like that.”

There were other reasons as well.

“This could be the last time I ever play football,” Bradshaw said. “On that side of it, I want to come back and have a better year. I want to go for it all.