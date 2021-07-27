Enterprise's Dylan Bradshaw has 'unfinished business' as leader for Troy football team

Flash back to 2016 when Dylan Bradshaw arrived at Troy University as a heralded freshman center from Enterprise High School.
“If you had asked me when I stepped on campus at Troy if I would be here six years, I would have told you, ‘No way,’” Bradshaw said during the Sun Belt Conference Media Day last week. “College football is a grind – it can be tough on you at times – but I’m unbelievably thankful to be where I am at right now.”
With still plenty to prove, Bradshaw took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to COVID-19 impacting intercollegiate sports last season. The 5-6 season the Trojans endured also left a sour taste in his mouth.
“There obviously was some decision-making in January after our season ended in December, but the way I look at it is unfinished business,” Bradshaw said of returning. “We didn’t win enough games or play good enough for me to want to go out like that.”
There were other reasons as well.
“This could be the last time I ever play football,” Bradshaw said. “On that side of it, I want to come back and have a better year. I want to go for it all.
“On the other side, I’m trying to go to the NFL, so I needed one more year. For a lot of people COVID had nothing good about it, but for me it gives me one more year to showcase what I’ve got going on and build my body up the way I want to have it going into a (NFL) draft week.”
Considered the leader of the offense, Bradshaw was recently listed among just 40 players in the country on the preseason Rimington Trophy Watch List. The trophy is annually presented to the nation’s top center.
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey has watched Bradshaw progress into one of the best centers in college football over the past two years as a starter. After a redshirt season as a freshman, Bradshaw served as a back-up center for two years before moving into the starting role in 2019.
“My first year here he had not been the starter, so there were some questions there,” Lindsey said. “So now that he’s played (started) two years, he’s got a lot of confidence and has developed into a vocal leader for us.”
Lindsey said Bradshaw also possesses the type of character on and off the field that he looks for in a player.
“Dylan is another example of a guy that works really hard – is passionate about football,” Lindsey said. “He’s a really smart player who is going to give you everything he’s got all of the time. I think he’s become a very vocal leader on that offensive line.”
Bradshaw is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection who ranks 15th nationally among centers with a 98.8 pass block efficiency rating per Pro Football Focus last season. He allowed just one sack, no hits, 10 hurries and 11 pressures in 513 pass blocking situations.
As the starter in all 11 games for the Trojans at center last season, Bradshaw didn’t allow a sack in the final nine games of the season. He was called for just one penalty all season and his overall pass blocking grade was ninth-best among all centers nationally.
Bradshaw takes being a leader on the team serious.
“I think that leadership is earned, not given, in every aspect,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t think you can ever just say you’re a leader to someone. You’re ready for it when you earn it.
“I enjoy it – I do. But at the same time, it can add a little pressure to yourself just because you want to do everything right for your teammates. At the end of the day, we all want to win ball games, you know what I mean?”
Troy star linebacker Carlton Martial, considered the leader on that side of the football, is happy to share the leadership role.
“It’s great to be able to do it with a guy like Dylan,” Martial said. “He’s a very vocal leader who brings energy every day. I’m glad he’s on our team and I don’t have to go against him during the season.
“Dylan is that special guy for us. A lot of guys look up to him, and I even look up to him.”
At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Bradshaw has worked hard during the offseason to increase his strength. He says the entire team has.
“Coach (Rusty, strength coach) Whitt has done a phenomenal job with us,” Bradshaw said. “We lift heavy every day. I think team-wide our strength is unbelievable.
“We had 42 guys at the end of May that could power clean over 300 pounds. You look at that and that’s a pretty phenomenal number. I think from the eye test you’ll be able to see it in Week 1.”
Bradshaw eagerly anticipates the upcoming season. The Trojans open at home on Sept. 4 against Southern.
“I wouldn’t trade this for the world,” Bradshaw said. “This year right here that I’ve got going on – I’m so excited about it. I don’t care what happens after.
“We’re just looking to have a good year. We’re going to move forward and hopefully win a lot of football games.”
