Eufaula's KD Hill earns prestigious Chucky Mullins Courage Award at Ole Miss ahead of Troy game

Eufaula native KD Hill is a ferocious presence at nose tackle for Ole Miss, but the work he does off the field is every bit as meaningful as witnessed by the senior being named the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner Wednesday.

The award honors the late Mullins, a defensive back who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991.

The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.

Besides being a leader among his teammates, Hill has made an impact in the Oxford community.

During a drive home after a practice session last year, he became inspired to reach out and work with youths in Oxford.

“I always had in my heart to give back to the community and God just spoke to me … that’s what He wanted me to do was impact the youth, because I was once in their shoes before,” Hill told the Dothan Eagle during a phone interview this week.

“Growing up, I never saw anyone come see me or anything, so I said, ‘Why not do this for the kids of Oxford while I’m here right now as I’m playing college football to show them that they mean a lot to me’ because I’m able to manage that as well as school and football during the season.

“To some of them I’m actually a father figure to because they don’t even have a father in the household, so when they see me, it makes their day.”

Hill makes regular visits to the C.B. Webb Housing Authority, has taken part in the Grove Grocery Mission, which helps raise money for the University of Mississippi Food Pantry, and worked with the Adopt-A-Basket program every year, which assists families in need throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University Community with Thanksgiving baskets.

“I actually have something coming up this Thursday … I’m going to the Boys & Girls Club,” Hill said. “I’m going to provide food and drinks. I’ll fellowship with them, eat pizza and tell them my testimony and let them know they can be something and do anything they want to do in life.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life, and nothing but the grace of God is why I’m here today. With this platform I’ve got, it’s only right for me to give God the glory and praise because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Him.”

Hill is also on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for 2022, which is college football’s premier award for community service named after Danny Weurffel, who won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback for the University of Florida in 1996.

Hill has appeared in 34 career games for Ole Miss, including 10 starts at nose tackle last season. The two-year starter for the Rebels registered 24 total tackles last season, including two tackles for loss.

He graduated Ole Miss in May with a bachelor's in exercise science, one of the highlights of his life.

“Me being the first male on my grandma’s side to go to college and get my degree is truly a blessing … to show my cousins and my family members that they can do this as well,” Hill said.

Hill said he was inspired by his mother, Arneta Williams, to always take his school work serious.

“I truly can’t do nothing but thank my mom,” Hill said. “She told me always to make As and Bs, so that’s all I can do for her. Why not do those smaller things just for her to make her smile.”

While Hill is still taking some graduate classes, having the college degree in hand has given him more time to prepare for the upcoming season. The Rebels host Troy in the opener on Saturday at 3 p.m. in a game to be televised by the SEC Network.

“I’m actually here right now to watch some extra film,” Hill said during the interview. “Since I’ve got this degree, this helps me really learn my opponents more.”

Being from Alabama, Hill has plenty of respect and familiarity with the Troy football program.

“As you look back over the years, Troy has upset a lot of teams … Power 5 schools, LSU a couple of years ago,” Hill said. “I feel like they’ve got a chip on their shoulders and we just have to play our best ball and focus on one day at a time in what we can control.”

Hill, a 6-foot-1, 310-pounder, said facing the fast-paced Ole Miss offense in practice has the Rebel defense ready for whatever Troy, or any other team, may display.

“I don’t see no offense better or faster than our offense in the nation,” Hill said. “What I see every day truly helps me in the game. The game goes by so much slower. I get out there on the field and I don’t even get tired.

“As Coach (Lane) Kiffin preaches every day, ‘Make practice harder than the game.’ As coach (Randall, DL coach) Joyner says, ‘Practice habits become game reality.’

“So every day our practice is hard, so when we play in the game it’s second nature … all you’re doing is reverting back to your training. You’ve been there before, so you know how to respond when things get hard.”

Hill is eager to get the season started.

“I’m super excited,” Hill said. “Working hard all offseason and it’s time to just show the world what we’ve been doing as a team. We’ve been busting our butts every single day and building a bond and brotherhood. We’ve been doubted as well being Ole Miss, so we have a chip on our shoulders as well to show the world what we’ve been doing.”