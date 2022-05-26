Five Troy football games now set for TV

TROY – Game times are set for five Troy games this fall as ESPN released a bulk of games in conjunction with a handful of its conference partners.

Troy’s opener at Ole Miss, which is 100 days away, is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network, while the Trojans’ home opener the following week against Alabama A&M kicks off at 6 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Troy’s Sun Belt opener at App State on Sept. 17 has been slotted for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+, and a non-conference showdown at Western Kentucky on Oct. 1 is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on an ESPN network, while the “Battle for the Belt” in Mobile on Thursday, Oct. 20 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Sun Belt also announced that the league’s title game on Dec. 3 will be televised on ESPN at 2:30 p.m.

2022 Football Game Times

Sept. 3 at Ole Miss – 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 10 Alabama A&M – 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sept. 17 at App State – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oct. 1 at Western Kentucky – 6 p.m. (ESPN Network)

Oct. 20 at South Alabama – 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dec. 3 Sun Belt Championship Game – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)