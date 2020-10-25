Former Brantley star Jacob Free ready when called on for Troy at QB

When quarterback Gunnar Watson went down with an upper body injury in the last minute of the first quarter of Troy’s 36-34 loss to Georgia State on Saturday, Jacob Free was among the first players to check on him in the medical tent.

“He’s my roommate and my best friend, so I really just wanted to see how he was doing,” Free said. “He gave me some words of encouragement and kind of told me what he saw before the things happened.”

Free, the former Brantley High standout, then prepared to enter the game.

“Of course I had a few butterflies, but I train every week just like the starting quarterback trains every week,” Free said. “I don’t get as many reps, but mentally I’m the same way.

“I know being the back-up quarterback at any given second my number can be called and you have to be ready all the time. I knew my teammates believed in me and I was ready to let it roll.”

Free was solid as the replacement, completing 24-of-38 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns.

He led the team down the field in the final minute of the game to pull within two after an 11-yard TD pass to Reggie Todd with 37 seconds left, but badly overthrew Khalil McClain in the corner of the end zone on the try for a 2-point conversion.