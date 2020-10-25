Former Brantley star Jacob Free ready when called on for Troy at QB

When quarterback Gunnar Watson went down with an upper body injury in the last minute of the first quarter of Troy’s 36-34 loss to Georgia State on Saturday, Jacob Free was among the first players to check on him in the medical tent.
“He’s my roommate and my best friend, so I really just wanted to see how he was doing,” Free said. “He gave me some words of encouragement and kind of told me what he saw before the things happened.”
Free, the former Brantley High standout, then prepared to enter the game.
“Of course I had a few butterflies, but I train every week just like the starting quarterback trains every week,” Free said. “I don’t get as many reps, but mentally I’m the same way.
“I know being the back-up quarterback at any given second my number can be called and you have to be ready all the time. I knew my teammates believed in me and I was ready to let it roll.”
Free was solid as the replacement, completing 24-of-38 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns.
He led the team down the field in the final minute of the game to pull within two after an 11-yard TD pass to Reggie Todd with 37 seconds left, but badly overthrew Khalil McClain in the corner of the end zone on the try for a 2-point conversion.
It was that, along with two interceptions, that was gnawing at Free after the game.
“I made a few critical mistakes that outweighs, in my opinion, every good thing I did,” Free said. “Yeah I’m the back-up, but I’ve played football long enough to know those mistakes aren’t acceptable, especially in a close game.
“I just have to clean up my mental mistakes and my physical mistakes and be ready to play next week depending on Gunnar’s status.”
The status of Watson, who was injured on a touchdown pass with 58 seconds left in the opening quarter, was not immediately known after the game.
As the Trojans prepare for a trip to Arkansas State on Saturday, head coach Chip Lindsey has confidence in the junior who transferred to Troy two years ago after stints at Vanderbilt and Northwest Mississippi Junior College.
“I was really excited about how he came in and ran the offense,” Lindsey said. “He was never rattled, never shook – really never flinched. There were a couple of throws I know he would like to have back, but with his limited reps in practice and limited experience, I think that you can see why he is a talented guy.”
The coach said the play-calling wasn’t changed with Free in the game.
“We run the system we have and I didn’t alter the play calls or anything,” Lindsey said. “Obviously when you’re the No. 2 and No. 3 guy in this offense, you have to do a lot of film watching and a lot of mental reps.
“They’re sitting in every practice film session we have correcting the mistakes, even when the No. 1 guy is in there. What you’re hoping is they are paying attention and they are learning.
“I think the way he played tonight tells you he was preparing to play. We’ll see how this thing plays out for next week.”
