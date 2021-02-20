Former G.W. Long star Libby Baker throws one-hit shutout for Troy

TROY – In her fourth outing of the season, freshman Libby Baker out of G.W. Long blanked West Carolina in one-hit shutout to power the Trojans to 4-0 win during day two of the Troy Invitational Saturday at the Troy Softball Complex.

The Trojans have now won six of their first seven games this season, marking the program’s best start since 2012 when the Trojans raced out to an 11-1 start.

Libby Baker (2-0) took a no-hitter into the top of the seventh inning. After fanning a Catamount for the first out of the final inning, she gave up a single to Anna-Paige Pelfrey.

Troy (7-1) struck first in the opening frame after Jade Sinness led off with a solo homer to right-center field, her third long ball of the season.

Kelly Horne led off the third, smashing a solo homer to left field, her second of the season, to give the Trojans a two-run advantage.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Logan Calhoun led off with a single to center field. Sinness and Candela Figueroa got on board with a dropped fly and a walk, respectively, loading the bases for Horne, who roped a single through the left side scoring a pair for the Trojans.