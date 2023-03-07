TROY – After belting four home runs and posting a 1.617 OPS, Troy junior slugger Anslee Finch has been named the Sun Belt Conference Hitter of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

A junior from Geneva, Finch hit .476 (10-of-21) on the week as Troy posted a 4-2 record and won the JU/UNF Spring Break Challenge. She hit .500 (9-of-18) with all four of her home runs and 10 RBIs in Troy’s weekend run in Jacksonville after recording the Trojans’ lone hit against No. 19 Auburn during a mid-week contest.

Finch enters play this week riding a six-game hitting streak and has an extra-base hit in three of the last four games. She drove in three or more runs in three of Troy’s final four games over the weekend, including a 3-for-3 performance with a double, two home runs and four RBI in the second game of a doubleheader against Jacksonville.

After not recording a hit in the first four games of the season, Finch has at least one base knock in 14 of the last 16 games, with multiple hits in six different games.

She is Troy’s first player this season to earn a Sun Belt weekly honor. Finch and the Trojans travel to Alabama State on Wednesday before returning to Jacksonville this weekend.