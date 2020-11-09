Former Northview, current Troy kicker Jack Martin named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

TROY – Troy’s Jack Martin has been named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts this past Saturday at Georgia Southern, the league office announced Monday morning.

Martin, a native of Dothan, handled all of Troy’s kickoff and punting duties on Saturday and pinned the Eagles deep in their own territory throughout the entirety of the game. He averaged 48.7 yards on his six punts with five landing inside the 20-yard line and four traveling 50 yards or more.

Martin and the punt coverage team pinned Georgia Southern on the 1-yard line and the 7-yard line, while three of Martin’s four kickoffs sailed into the end zone for touchbacks and the other was fair caught; the Eagles finished the game with an average starting field position of their own 21-yard line.

The Troy sophomore does not meet the minimum requirements to be included in the national rankings but his 45.7 yard-per-punt average for the year would lead the Sun Belt and rank 15th nationally.

Troy returns home this weekend following a pair of road games to play host to No. 15 Coastal Carolina at The Vet.