Former PCS pitcher Grayson Stewart gets first win for Troy in coach Skylar Meade debut

TROY – The Skylar Meade era and the 2022 season begins with a win as the Trojans defeated Holy Cross 2-1 Friday night at Riddle Pace Field thanks to a Colin Summerhill go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

"I was happy to get off on the right foot," Meade said. "1-0 certainly feels better than 0-1. It was a good night for our guys, and we had some offensive struggles, but I think we will adjust and get the offense going moving forward."

Summerhill, who made his Trojan debut after transferring to Troy from Triton College, took a fastball 356 feet over the left-field fence for his first hit, run, and RBI as a Trojan.

Reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the year, Garret Gainous got the start on the mound for the Trojans. The Sophomore went 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts, giving up five hits and two walks.

For the Crusaders, Jack DiLauro went 6.0 innings giving up one hit, one earned run, three walks, and striking out nine.

In the bottom half of the third inning, the Trojans were able to plate their first run of the season after a William Sullivan walk with the bases loaded brought home Rigsby Mosley to give Troy the 1-0 lead.