Former PCS pitcher Grayson Stewart gets first win for Troy in coach Skylar Meade debut

TROY – The Skylar Meade era and the 2022 season begins with a win as the Trojans defeated Holy Cross 2-1 Friday night at Riddle Pace Field thanks to a Colin Summerhill go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
"I was happy to get off on the right foot," Meade said. "1-0 certainly feels better than 0-1. It was a good night for our guys, and we had some offensive struggles, but I think we will adjust and get the offense going moving forward."
Summerhill, who made his Trojan debut after transferring to Troy from Triton College, took a fastball 356 feet over the left-field fence for his first hit, run, and RBI as a Trojan.
Reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the year, Garret Gainous got the start on the mound for the Trojans. The Sophomore went 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts, giving up five hits and two walks.
For the Crusaders, Jack DiLauro went 6.0 innings giving up one hit, one earned run, three walks, and striking out nine.
In the bottom half of the third inning, the Trojans were able to plate their first run of the season after a William Sullivan walk with the bases loaded brought home Rigsby Mosley to give Troy the 1-0 lead.
Freshman Grayson Stewart came in for relief, and the Crusaders were able to tie the game in the top of the sixth after Angelo D'Acunto laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher plating Sam Kirkpatrick.
After not playing last year due to injury, Stewart picked up his first career win after going 2.2 innings, striking out four, and allowing two hits.
Picking up eight saves last season, Senior Marquez Oates got his first of the year after sending Holy Cross down in order to secure the victory in the bottom of the ninth.