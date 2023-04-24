Former Rehobeth and current Troy sophomore golfer Brantley Scott didn’t just hit a hot streak during the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Golf Championship on Monday, he was downright sizzling in making birdie, eagle, birdie, eagle over a four-hole stretch.

“I’ve never had two in one round,” Scott told the Dothan Eagle of making two eagles.

The effort has Scott atop the individual leaderboard after a first round 5-under-par 67 at the Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss. Troy is four shots ahead of Louisiana-Lafayette in the team standings.

Starting his round on the 10th hole, the Dothan native was even at the turn and then went 1-over after a bogey on hole No. 2 of his final nine before going on the amazing four-hole run.

“I missed a really short putt (for birdie) on No. 1 and made a bogey on No. 2, so I was kind of stuck in neutral there for 11, 12 holes,” Scott said.

“On No. 4 on the front, I made about a 25- to 30-footer for birdie and then on a par 5 I hit a really nice hybrid to about 5 feet for eagle and got that one to drop.

“Once I made that eagle I felt pretty good, and then it just kind of happened where it kept rolling.

“I chipped in on the next one (birdie) – I hit a good shot and it just went long and I made it. And then I had another par 5 coming up that I knew I could take advantage of it.”

Scott hit within 11 feet of the hole with a 7-iron before dropping the putt for his second eagle.

“I hit a really good shot and had my coach come up and read the putt and we were able to make another eagle,” Scott said. “It was a really good stretch for me.”

It marked the 10th time in 28 rounds this season that Scott has shot in the 60s. He’s up 1-shot over Hugo Thyr of South Alabama on the individual leaderboard.

“If he can get hot, he can really get hot,” Troy golf coach Forrest Schultz said of Scott. “When Brantley is in the zone, he is hard to beat.”

Scott hopes to keep the good play going during the second round on Tuesday.

“Obviously I want to get it done, but I know if the Good Lord wants it to happen, it’s going to happen,” Scott said. “If not, it is what it is. I’m just enjoying me time out here.

“Hopefully I can go out and play well again the next two days and hopefully we can play well in match play.”

Nicklas Borrmann followed Scott for Troy with a 71, while Will McFadden and Jason Quinlan each shot 73 and Jake Springer 76.

Troy was the lone team to shoot under-par in the opening round.

The top four teams following Wednesday’s third round of stroke play will advance to match play on Thursday.