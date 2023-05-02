TROY – Coming off the best individual season in Troy’s Division I history, sophomore Brantley Scott has been named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Scott, a 2021 Rehobeth High School graduate, is expected to receive an individual bid into the NCAA Championship when the field is announced Wednesday afternoon. He finished the season ranked third in the Sun Belt with his No. 122 national ranking, -0.76 adjusted score vs. par and his -0.63 score vs. par.

He finished in the top 10 six times in 10 events on the year, with top 25 finishes in all but one tournament. Scott shot under-par in 14 of his 30 rounds and in the 60s in 10 of those 14 rounds. Incredibly, he was no worse than two strokes over-par in 26-of-30 rounds and 29 of his 30 rounds counted towards Troy’s team score.

Scott tied for eighth in a field of 90 golfers at the Tiger Invitational hosted by Auburn, and tied for fifth in Troy’s win at the Golfweek/AGT Invitational. In Troy’s season finale, Scott tied for 17th place at the Mossy Oak Collegiate in a field that featured 14 players ranked in the top 100. At the Mossy Oak meet, he beat nine of those top 100 individuals, including No. 18 Nick Dunlap from Alabama.

Scott, who tied for fourth at the Sun Belt Championship last week, carries a 71.76 career stroke average with 29 rounds under-par out of a possible 63.