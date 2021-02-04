Former Troy great Gary Banks named wide receivers coach for Trojans

TROY – Troy finalized its football coaching staff with the addition of former Trojan great Gary Banks as the outside wide receivers coach, head coach Chip Lindsey announced Thursday.

“I’ve had the opportunity to coach with Gary in the past and I know the kind of work ethic and knowledge he will bring to the table,” Lindsey said. “Anytime you can bring a Troy guy home that is the caliber of person and coach that Gary Banks is, it’s a home run hire.

"His high school ties are certainly a plus when it comes to recruiting in the state of Alabama and he does a great job developing relationships and rapport with his players.”

A three-time All-Sun Belt selection for the Trojans as a wide receiver, Banks currently ranks seventh all-time in Troy history with 155 career receptions and 14th in both receiving yards (1,625) and touchdown receptions (13). A native of Melvin, Ala., Banks joined the Troy program after playing Minor League Baseball in the Chicago Cubs organization for three years; he was selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2000 MLB Draft.