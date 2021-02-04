Former Troy great Gary Banks named wide receivers coach for Trojans

TROY – Troy finalized its football coaching staff with the addition of former Trojan great Gary Banks as the outside wide receivers coach, head coach Chip Lindsey announced Thursday.
“I’ve had the opportunity to coach with Gary in the past and I know the kind of work ethic and knowledge he will bring to the table,” Lindsey said. “Anytime you can bring a Troy guy home that is the caliber of person and coach that Gary Banks is, it’s a home run hire.
"His high school ties are certainly a plus when it comes to recruiting in the state of Alabama and he does a great job developing relationships and rapport with his players.”
A three-time All-Sun Belt selection for the Trojans as a wide receiver, Banks currently ranks seventh all-time in Troy history with 155 career receptions and 14th in both receiving yards (1,625) and touchdown receptions (13). A native of Melvin, Ala., Banks joined the Troy program after playing Minor League Baseball in the Chicago Cubs organization for three years; he was selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2000 MLB Draft.
Banks joins the Troy staff following two seasons as the head football and baseball coach and athletics director at Choctaw County High School in Butler. Prior to that, he spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Foley High School following four seasons (2014-17) at Florence High School.
“Troy is truly a special place for me and I’m excited and extremely humble to be back at my alma mater coaching the game I love,” Banks said. “I’m looking forward to being reunited with Coach Lindsey and cannot wait to get to work with the immensely talented group of receivers in my room.”
Banks was a member of Troy’s first Division I bowl team (2004 Silicon Valley Classic) and led the Trojans in receiving in both 2006 and 2007; the first two of Troy’s five straight Sun Belt Conference titles. Banks caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining in the “Miracle at Murfreesboro” in 2006 as Troy rallied from a 13-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.
Banks signed a free agent deal with the San Diego Chargers following his Troy career and spent three years with the organization and made his active roster debut in 2010 where he played in a pair of games.
Following his playing career, Banks joined Lindsey’s staff at Spain Park High School (2011-12) coaching the outside receivers, kick returners and punt returners in addition to running the junior varsity offense. Banks made his collegiate coaching debut the following season at Miles College (2013) where he helped lead the Golden Bears to a SIAC West Division title.
Banks earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Troy in 2008.