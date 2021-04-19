Former Troy, NFL great DeMarcus Ware partners with university on his fitness app

Ware says the app can be used by those seeking exercises at all different levels.

“I have videos on there, to where if there are people who just want to do body-weight exercises, great,” Ware said. “If they are more extreme, I have a section in there that takes you from all of your warm-ups, activations, biometrics, lifts and a recovery program – all geared to your own metrics.

“If you’re an athlete, I have a section where I partner with the NFL. You just pick and choose where you feel like you fit.”

It was also announced Monday the school has teamed with Ware to put officially licensed Troy jerseys with Ware’s name and No. 94 in the Troy Bookstore and online store.

“DeMarcus has been a great ambassador for Troy University and is known as a successful businessman and a pioneer in the digital fitness space,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said. “We are excited to work directly with him and his team to allow our faculty, staff, students, alumni and season ticket holder to utilize his fitness platform focused on improving one’s overall health and wellbeing.”

In May, Ware, an Auburn native, will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.