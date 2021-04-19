Former Troy, NFL great DeMarcus Ware partners with university on his fitness app

TROY – Former Troy University and NFL star DeMarcus Ware didn’t want to be defined as just a football player.
Once his playing days were over, the plan was to put his computer science degree earned from Troy to good use and he has done so in developing the D2W (Driven to Win) fitness app, which was three years in the making and unveiled in December.
“When I retired, I looked at my health stigmas and I had 51 injuries,” Ware explained after a press conference on Monday. “I had three back surgeries my last year, I broke my arm and I had neck surgery – all in one year.
“I was just down and out. I started recovering and getting myself back right. I’m a fitness buff. I just thought to myself, ‘How can I give this secret youth sauce to everybody?’”
Thus Ware began the process of developing the app.
“I said, ‘If you can have all of that million dollar training technology on your phone, maybe you’ll listen.’ I had that and I’ll give back to you, but you’re not paying millions of dollars for that.”
Ware has announced a partnership with the Troy University students, fans, employees and alumni to have free access of the app for a trial basis to be followed by a discounted rate with a portion of the proceeds from the app going back to Troy athletics. An email is planned to be sent out with the details.
“I just filmed another section last week,” Ware said of the ongoing project. “It’s weekly. I have my own production company where we film everything.
“I actually built the production company just for this app. I have the whole gym facility just for this app, so when I’m filming all this stuff and they see it, it’s for this app.”
Chosen 11th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Ware had a 12-year pro career and become one of the most dominant outside linebackers in league history.
He finished his NFL career with 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks and forced 35 fumbles while playing with the Cowboys (2005-2013) and Denver Broncos (2014-2016), where he was part of the 2016 Super Bowl champions before retiring.
Troy chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., recalls spending some time with Ware in an airport before the player was drafted and asking him what he planned to do after his football days were over.
“He said, ‘I want to teach computer science in college,’” Hawkins recalls. “It’s like an ocean voyage. Keep your destination in sight, but sometimes you have to shift.
“I think today represents one of those shifting patterns that’s driven by his degree in computer science, his love of technology but it’s also his commitment to great fitness. That’s the foundation of this app, and that’s the foundation of DeMarcus Ware.”
Ware says the app can be used by those seeking exercises at all different levels.
“I have videos on there, to where if there are people who just want to do body-weight exercises, great,” Ware said. “If they are more extreme, I have a section in there that takes you from all of your warm-ups, activations, biometrics, lifts and a recovery program – all geared to your own metrics.
“If you’re an athlete, I have a section where I partner with the NFL. You just pick and choose where you feel like you fit.”
It was also announced Monday the school has teamed with Ware to put officially licensed Troy jerseys with Ware’s name and No. 94 in the Troy Bookstore and online store.
“DeMarcus has been a great ambassador for Troy University and is known as a successful businessman and a pioneer in the digital fitness space,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said. “We are excited to work directly with him and his team to allow our faculty, staff, students, alumni and season ticket holder to utilize his fitness platform focused on improving one’s overall health and wellbeing.”
In May, Ware, an Auburn native, will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
“I started looking at a lot of the names in there and there were a lot of guys that I looked up to when I played,” Ware said. “I remember when Bo Jackson came to the Boys & Girls Club, because I’m from Auburn, and he told me, ‘DeMarcus, if you want to have free meals, you go to college.’
“That was the craziest thing to me. I was like, ‘What? You get to eat for free.’ And look at me now on the flipside.
“Being able to make the Alabama state hall of fame, come back to your school and create monumental change and also be a role model for the kids and adults out there to keep them going.”
The app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and also from Android devices. Information on the product can also be viewed at www.driventowin.com
