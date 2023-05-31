Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The second season of the Jon Sumrall Era at Troy this fall starts under the lights of Veterans Memorial Stadium, according to an announcement by Troy on Wednesday,

The Trojans open the 2023 college football season at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 in a home contest against Stephen F. Austin. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

The game will open the second season for Sumrall, who took over as head coach last season, leading the Trojans to a memorable 12-2 season, a Sun Belt Conference title and a victory in the Cure Bowl.

Troy enters the 2023 season with an 11-game winning streak, the second longest streak in the country behind Georgia’s 17-game winning streak.

Troy’s second game of the season, a trip to Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 9, kicks off at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

The Trojans return home the following week for their Sun Belt Conference opener against James Madison on Sept. 16 in a game set for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The television network for the game will be announced later.

Also announced Wednesday was the game time for the Trojans’ annual “Battle for the Belt” rivalry game against South Alabama. The Trojans and Jaguars will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The rivalry game will be televised by ESPN2.

Game times for other Troy games will be announced later.

Troy also announced Wednesday that season tickets for Troy home games start as low as $75 for general admission seats and $100 for reserved sections. All football season ticket holders will also receive a one-time 20 percent off coupon to use at the Barnes & Noble bookstore on campus for new Troy apparel.

This coupon will be delivered along with your season tickets prior to the start of the season and may be used any time prior to the conclusion of the 2023 football season.