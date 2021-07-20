Four Troy Trojans named preseason all-conference; Martial named preseason Defensive Player of Year

The Mobile native recorded 113 tackles in 2020 and has 239 tackles since the start of the 2019 season. He finished 2020 with 10.0 tackles for loss and was one of just nine players nationally to rank in the top 50 in both tackles and tackles for loss following the regular season.

In 2019, he was named to the PFF All-America Second Team and became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, and 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks. Martial was the only player in the country to rank in the top eight nationally in tackles (10.5) and tackles for loss per game (1.54).

Choloh, a 6-foot, 290-pound junior defensive tackle, ranked third nationally among interior defensive linemen last year with a 90.3 pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus and his 31 pressures were the fourth most nationally. He finished with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native was also credited with seven quarterback hits and 19 hurries. He was also a menace on special teams with a pair of blocked kicks.