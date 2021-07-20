Four Troy Trojans named preseason all-conference; Martial named preseason Defensive Player of Year

Four Troy Trojans have been selected to the Sun Belt Conference Preseason All-Conference, including Enterprise native Dylan Bradshaw, and Trojan standout Carlton Martial was named the conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, announced the league office.
The Sun Belt Conference teams were announced Tuesday in advance of the Sun Belt Media Day on Thursday. Bradshaw and Martial along with head coach Chip Lindsey will represent Troy at the Media Day event in New Orleans.
Joining Bradshaw as a preseason all-conference selection for Troy were Martial, offensive lineman Austin Stidham and defensive tackle Will Choloh. Martial, Stidham and Choloh were first team selections.
Bradshaw, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior center who graduated from Enterprise High School in 2016, was tabbed a second-team conference selection. He ranked 15th nationally last year among centers with a 98.8 pass block efficiency rating per Pro Football Focus. He allowed just one sack, no hits, 10 hurries and 11 pressures in 513 pass blocking situations.
A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, Bradshaw started all 11 games and was called for just one penalty all season and his overall PFF pass blocking grade was ninth-best among all centers nationally.
Martial, a 5-foot-9 senior linebacker, was recently named the No. 41 player in the country and a second team All-American by Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he was selected to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday.
The Mobile native recorded 113 tackles in 2020 and has 239 tackles since the start of the 2019 season. He finished 2020 with 10.0 tackles for loss and was one of just nine players nationally to rank in the top 50 in both tackles and tackles for loss following the regular season.
In 2019, he was named to the PFF All-America Second Team and became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He closed the year with 126 tackles, the most by a Troy player since 2000, and 18.5 tackles for loss, the fifth most in a season in Troy history, and three picks. Martial was the only player in the country to rank in the top eight nationally in tackles (10.5) and tackles for loss per game (1.54).
Choloh, a 6-foot, 290-pound junior defensive tackle, ranked third nationally among interior defensive linemen last year with a 90.3 pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus and his 31 pressures were the fourth most nationally. He finished with 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native was also credited with seven quarterback hits and 19 hurries. He was also a menace on special teams with a pair of blocked kicks.
Stidham, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior, earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors last season after he ranked fifth nationally according to PFF with an 85.6 pass blocking grade. The Russellville native was fourth among all offensive tackles (400 passing situations) with a 98.6 efficiency rating from PFF after he allowed just two sacks, one hit and eight hurries in 451 opportunities.
A leader on the offensive line, Stidham was called for just one penalty all season in his 742 total snaps played. This past month, he became the first player in program history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors after he was named to the second team.
Troy opens the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Southern University in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium.