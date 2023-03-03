JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Troy swept a doubleheader from Jacksonville Friday with a pair of run-rule victories behind three hits and two RBIs from Katelynn de Leon in the opener and two Anslee Finch homers and a one-hitter from Olivia Cato in the circle in game two.

Finch, a former Geneva High standout, combined to go 5-for-7 from the plate with four RBIs in the doubleheader, while Kennedi Gaton and Libby Baker each drove in three runs on the day for the Trojans (12-6), who improved to 3-1 on the road this year. Jacksonville fell to .500 on the year (8-8) following the two losses.

Cato moved to 3-1 as a starter with her second-straight shutout, and Leanna Johnson’s win in game one pulled her to within nine victories of becoming Troy’s all-time wins leader. In her last two starts, Cato has allowed just three hits over 10 shutout innings of work.

The Trojans continue play at the JU/UNF Spring Break Challenge on Saturday with a doubleheader at North Florida beginning at 4 p.m. (CT).