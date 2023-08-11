Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said he looked over at offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and they were like, ’18 looks different, he’s acting different, he’s carrying himself different.’”

All in a good way.

The comments came after the Trojans first practice of fall camp just more than a week ago and were in reference to returning starting quarterback Gunnar Watson, a sixth-year player who wears jersey No. 18.

“I think any time you come back for a sixth year when you’ve already graduated and you could probably do at this point in life anything you wanted to do … if you make the decision to come back, you’re probably going to go all-in, not just dip your toes in,” Sumrall said. “He’s going all-in and I’m really excited to see what he’s doing.”

Watson has always had the tools. Last season, he completed 206-of-335 passes for 2,818 yards with 14 touchdowns and was named the MVP of the Sun Belt Championship Game after connecting on 12-of-17 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-26 beat down of Coastal Carolina.

But it appears going into this season he’s evolved greatly in other areas, both physically and as a leader.

“My goodness, Gunnar is a completely different guy than a year ago,” Sumrall said. "A year ago at this time, (he) really did not lead the team … he just was leading himself, and he was leading himself OK.

“Now he’s leading himself on an elite level. He’s changed his nutrition, his diet; his details in his weight program have changed greatly. He is also leading the team differently.”

Watson, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 207 pounds, looked sharp spinning the ball to receivers with pinpoint accuracy during a practice session.

“Everybody gets caught up and enamored with these guys who have these huge arms, and those are great things to have,” Sumrall said. “Arm strength is not a negative, but accuracy is way more important.

"And then timing and knowing where to go with the football with what the defense is giving you and what they are showing you … the importance of being able to anticipate and knowing the defense well, but also knowing the offense and where we want to go with the football in certain looks is so pivotal.

“When you’re able to anticipate and see those things before they’re happening, it allows you to be confident and get your feet set and make a really good accurate throw and he’s doing a great job in that regard.”

Watson, who has been the primary starter for the past three seasons, looks much more comfortable in the offense now after a year under the tutelage of Craddock, who came on board from UAB before last season.

“It’s just a lot more comfortable going out and the offense isn’t brand new to me, so it is a little bit easier in that aspect,” Watson said.

He also appears in the best shape of his playing career.

“I’ve just been eating a little cleaner and sticking with (Rusty, strength and conditioning coach) Whitt’s plan … he knows what he’s talking about and what he’s doing … so sticking with that and it’s helped me a lot,” Watson said. “I feel great.”

The quarterback from Butler, Georgia, acknowledges trying to take on more of a leadership role.

“That comes with the position,” Watson said. “I’ve got to be (more vocal) if we want to get those guys going. Towards the end of practice they all get tired … I get tired … and we’ve got to keep going and finish at the end.”

The way Watson is leading has been noticed by his teammates on both sides of the football.

“Gunnar Watson is one of a kind and he’s truly going to get the offense together, especially from a standpoint of bonding … wide receivers, running backs … just being together and knowing what they have to do,” bandit linebacker Javon Solomon said. “They’re all dialed in.”

Says wide receiver Jabre Barber: “He’s becoming more of a vocal leader and that just helps all of us – running backs, wide receivers – all of us.”

Running back Kimani Vidal takes note of Watson’s new look physically.

“He’s completely changed his body, you know?” Vidal said. “Now he looks like he could be something for real. I love Gunnar and I think he’s going to have a really big year this year.”