Jason Jones and Chuck Carson, two staunch Troy University athletics supporters, knew the time had come to form what was officially launched Saturday as the Trojans Together Collective, intended to provide Troy student-athletes with Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

“Chuck Carson and I got to talking around Christmas, and said, ‘You know, we really need to do something,’” Jones said during a Troy football scrimmage on Saturday morning. “He had the background and external fundraising with the university and athletics over the years … he’s a financial advisor now.

“I had played around with the NIL stuff … obviously we’re both big fans of Troy. We said, ‘All right, let’s do it.’ In January, we really got the ball rolling.’”

On Monday, it was announced Trojans Together Collective has partnered with Troy Sports Properties (Playfly Sports) and Troy Athletics as the official Troy University NIL entity.

Jones is the owner of Jones Medical Supply based in Troy also with locations in Dothan and Greenville. Carson is a financial advisor with Benjamin F. Edwards in Troy.

Carson will serve as president of Trojans Together and Jones is the treasurer. J.B. Roberts is the secretary.

“As a business, I got in on the NIL thing on day one,” Jones said. “That was two years ago. It’s been something I just love to put my business brand with our student athletes, in a way to give back to them while at the same time building the program. That’s how I got in on the front end.

“With that, we started seeing these collectives being created, I guess probably about a year ago. We started talking about it then; started throwing some ideas out there and just couldn’t make anything fit.”

Jones and Carson did eventually get a game plan in place and got the ball rolling.

“We started early this year and hired an attorney, who specialized in NIL and put it all together,” Jones said. “It’s just been a labor of love that has taken a long time to get rolling. Again, we’ve seen so many changes in just this timeframe of doing what we’re doing.

“We had a plan and changed it after the second month or so because of some changes we saw across the industry. Though Trojan Together Collective is the umbrella name, it’s actually two businesses. You’ve got CardiNIL Corporate, which is geared towards businesses like me. Then you’ve got the Red Wave fund, which is geared towards individuals who want to give.

“So businesses can tag their brands with our student athletes. Donors can just give without getting anything from an advertising standpoint, because they’re just a donor wanting to give to the program.

“That’s our structure, and the goal is to be the premiere collective in the Sun Belt, and to be the top in the Group of Five. We’re not here to be two or three with anybody … we want to be the top.”

Carson said the initiative has been well received.

“One of my favorite things about the history and legacy of leadership at Troy University is the vision to dream big,” Carson was quoted in a university release Monday. “Trojans Together Collective was founded in that same spirit and everyone involved is here to make sure we continue to dream big and execute well.

“We are very grateful for the support of the Troy University leadership, including Chancellor (Jack) Hawkins and Director of Athletics Brent Jones. As the official collective of Troy Athletics, we view this relationship as a partnership. We’ve had a tremendous start through our silent phase since January and public launch on Saturday, and we believe great things are ahead for Trojans Together Collective and those it was founded to serve.”

Brent Jones welcomed the collective aboard.

“We’re excited to welcome Trojans Together as an official sponsor of Troy Athletics,” Jones said in the university release. “The student-athletes are at the forefront of every decision we make and providing them with the opportunity to maximize their NIL opportunities is a priority for Troy Athletics.

“From its inception, we have embraced NIL and worked to provide our student-athletes with resources and avenues for them to reach their full potential in the marketplace, and our partnership with Trojans Together further strengthens that commitment. I want to thank Chuck Carson, Jason Jones and J.B. Roberts for their efforts in launching this collective for our student-athletes.”

Fans and businesses can learn more about Trojans Together and how to become a member by visiting TrojansTogetherCollective.com.