It's 'iron on iron' as Troy's offense and defense work to get better

It is “iron on iron” as center Jake Andrews describes the Troy offense going up against the Troy defense during preseason camp.

“It’s a cliché saying but it’s so true here,” Andrews said following the Trojans first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. “I think as a whole, the entire box of our defense you’ve got All-Americans running around, you’ve got guys who are All-Sun Belt running around … it’s not every day you have a defense that’s loaded like that.

“It’s a grind every day.”

One of the players the 6-foot-3, 331-pound Andrews squared off against during the scrimmage was defensive tackle Buddha Jones, a 6-foot-3, 294-pounder who has tremendous strength and quickness.

Whenever the two juniors battle in the trenches throughout the preseason, they know they can’t take a play off.

“Oh man, Jake is a great player,” Jones said. “He gets me better every day. There’s never a day I can lack against Jake. If I lack, I get worse.”

Andrews has transitioned from a guard slot to center during the preseason as the Trojans look to replace three-year starter at center Dylan Bradshaw, who has graduated.

It’s been a steep learning curve, especially since the Trojans have implemented a new offense with a new coaching staff in place.

“I had to come a long way, really,” Andrews said. “I’ve had some experience in the past, but nothing is as complex as it is now. I finally hit that curve, you know, and got everything down so far.

“Things are coming a lot quicker for me and the thought processes are happening a lot more hastily these days. I’m settling in, but at the same time I’m ready to do whatever we need, whether it’s center or guard … linebacker, I don’t care.”

It’s that kind of mindset that has helped the Troy offense make huge strides since the spring, when at the time the unit was regularly being outplayed by the defense.

“I think the mentality that the offense has tried to create as a whole unit has improved,” Andrews said. “Our first few days were really good then we kind of slowed down and came into a lull.

“Halfway through we had a little offensive only meeting and kind of got into everybody and let them know what we’ve done in the past isn’t what we’re going to do now. We’re just really focused on changing the culture; changing the game around here … especially the offense.

“We’ve got a super-stellar defense and everybody talks about them, but we want people to talk about the offense just as much. That’s really our goal.”

Jones has seen the difference lining up against the revamped Trojans’ offense.

“I feel like the offensive line is improving every day,” Jones said. “Last year, it wasn’t pretty, for real. This year, those boys are coming along together and they look more as a unit, and they are showing on the field they care for each other.”

Besides getting better by going up against the likes of Andrews, Jones is also pushed every day by the other talented defensive players around him.

“We’ve got some guys on defense, man,” Jones said. “Every day we just push each other to do better. Really, we’re all ones … everybody pushing each other and everybody getting better.”

Jones said it’s a much different atmosphere that new head coach Jon Sumrall and his assistants have brought to the program.

“I don’t even like to speak on last year,” Jones said. “Everything is so intense now … everything feels like it’s more focused on the right things.

“Last year we were all over the place, but this year, it feels like we all have one cause and one goal.”