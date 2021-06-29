Jacob Free accepts job at Straughn; no longer a Troy Trojan

Jacob Free’s career as a Troy Trojan quarterback is over.

According to a late Tuesday afternoon tweet from StraughnFootball, Free has accepted a job as the quarterbacks coach at the Covington County high school.

“Congrats @Jacob_Free on a great playing career & welcome to Straughn as you begin career as a teacher and coach!!,”read the tweet with a facial shot of Free and his name and the words quarterbacks coach listed below it.

The move was also sort of confirmed in another tweet by Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey.

“Very proud of @Jacob_Free !! Congrats on the beginning of a great career and look forward to following you!.”

Free quickly responded “Thank you coach.”

A Brantley native, Free, who would have been a rising redshirt senior this year for Troy, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies in December. He was battling in the spring with Gunnar Watson and Taylor Powell, a transfer from Missouri, for the QB job.