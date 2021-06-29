Jacob Free accepts job at Straughn; no longer a Troy Trojan

Jacob Free’s career as a Troy Trojan quarterback is over.
According to a late Tuesday afternoon tweet from StraughnFootball, Free has accepted a job as the quarterbacks coach at the Covington County high school.
“Congrats @Jacob_Free on a great playing career & welcome to Straughn as you begin career as a teacher and coach!!,”read the tweet with a facial shot of Free and his name and the words quarterbacks coach listed below it.
The move was also sort of confirmed in another tweet by Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey.
“Very proud of @Jacob_Free !! Congrats on the beginning of a great career and look forward to following you!.”
Free quickly responded “Thank you coach.”
A Brantley native, Free, who would have been a rising redshirt senior this year for Troy, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies in December. He was battling in the spring with Gunnar Watson and Taylor Powell, a transfer from Missouri, for the QB job.
Kyle Toole, a true freshman last year, was also in the mix before an arm injury ended his spring. Quayde Hawkins, a senior at Bainbridge, Ga., High School, signed with Troy in the winter.
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Free played in six games last season for the Trojans, completing 88-of-152 passes for 1,051 yards (165.5 yards a game) with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
A three-time all-state selection at Brantley after throwing for 7,367 career passing yards and 95 touchdowns, Free signed out of high school with Vanderbilt. After a redshirt year, he transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College and then to Troy. He did not play in any games for Troy in 2019.