Troy defensive end Javon Solomon has a stern warning for those lining up against the talented Trojans’ defensive front.

“We are a group of bad men with very bad intentions,” Solomon said. “It’s not a secret. We have a defensive line that’s willing to go out there every Saturday and enforce their will on somebody.”

Troy opens the season on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Stephen F. Austin in Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Though Troy lost some talented players on the defensive side from last year’s 12-2 team, plenty of star-studded players return.

Solomon says it’s far from only the defensive front that opponents need to be concerned with.

“From the left to the right to the big groups in the middle to the linebackers behind them to the fast hard-hitting safeties behind us and corners … it’s all 11,” Solomon said.

“The D-line is nasty, but all 11 is even nastier. It gets bad. It’s really like 10 percent mental and 90 percent emotions. That’s what we play with … play off emotions and play off each other and that’s what defense is all about.”

Troy has a new defensive coordinator in Greg Gasparato, who took over after Shiel Wood left for Tulane. Solomon says the two coaches are very similar in their approach to the game.

“As far as defensive-minded, they are hard-nosed people,” Solomon said. “They don’t let off the gas. They want all 11 on the field to do the right thing. If we don’t, we’ve got to do it all over again.

“There is no drop off. Coach Gas (Gasparato) came in with a chip on his shoulder … he wanted a great defense and he will enforce that. Coach Wood is a really good guy and I miss him of course, but I wouldn’t want nobody else other than Coach Gas, you know?”

Gasparato, who was hired at Troy after a brief stint at Cincinnati during the offseason following two seasons at Louisville, is glad to have Solomon on his side.

“Strong enough to be able to play against offensive linemen and tight ends, and he’s fast enough to be able to beat them with speed,” Gasparato said of Solomon. “There is a lot that he can do in different ways that we can use him to start and as the season goes forward.

“He’s incredibly smart; he works hard and is physical. If you get him in a one-on-one situation, he’s going to win more than he loses.”

Solomon doesn’t believe the Trojans have any added pressure on them to succeed after winning the Sun Belt title and the Cure Bowl last season.

“Nowadays we’re not sneaking up on nobody,” Solomon said. “I mean, of course everyone wants to shoot for the stars, but the work has been done. The work we put in is set up for a great season.

“Yes, there are going to be challenges. It’s not an easy schedule. The Sun Belt is far from an easy conference to win.

“I just think from a group aspect, we’re all ready. Everybody is looking forward to get that championship again, because the feeling of a championship is truly unmatched. It’s something different and I think we’re chasing that feeling.”

New wrinkles for the offense?: Many on the Trojans offensive side have now had a full year with Joe Craddock, which means the offensive coordinator is more comfortable adding in some extras to the playbook going into this season.

“I think it’s a little easier now that they know the base system of what you’re trying to get done to add a couple of things that maybe is a little different look than we looked last year,” Craddock said. “I’m a firm believer that it may look good on a notecard or on a napkin, but you can’t block it if you don’t know how to target it up front. Obviously we’ve had to replace three pretty big pieces to last year’s offensive line, and I think those new guys are doing a really good job.

“But we’re a year and a half into this thing and with the new college rules with being able to do some things in the summertime as well, you’re a lot more advance than this time last year.”

DeMarcus Ware Day: Troy Athletics will celebrate DeMarcus Ware Day at The Vet with the highlight being the retirement of Ware's jersey number during a special ceremony at halftime.

In addition to Ware's No. 94 becoming the first number retired in program history, Ware will lead the team through Trojan Walk before the game, the first 9,400 fans through the gates will receive a D-Ware replica jersey rally towel and he will serve as an honorary captain for the coin toss before the game.

The Sound of the South will perform a special halftime show in honor of his Hall of Fame career, Troy will wear helmet decals in his honor and special guests will provide video messages for Ware.

A wall on the second floor of the Football North End Zone Facility will be unveiled earlier in the afternoon, celebrating his storied Troy and NFL career. The former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos great entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the summer.