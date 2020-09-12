Jibunor has chance to be impact player for Troy

The excitement in the voice of Troy football coach Chip Lindsey permeates when the name of Richard Jibunor is mentioned.
“He practices every day like it’s the last snap he’ll ever take, and that’s important,” Lindsey said. “He’s an extremely hard worker.”
The 6-foot-3, 226-pound bandit outside linebacker who sat out last season after transferring from Auburn is considered an impact player on what’s pretty much a rebuilt Trojans’ defense.
Not only is Jibunor an outstanding physical talent, but Lindsey believes he’s already developed into a leader as well.
“He’s a great example for our younger players,” Lindsey said. “I can tell without a doubt he’s already provided some great leadership here by mentoring a couple of our young players who are in his position group.
“They watch the way he works, they watch the way he practices and he’s just a great example of a guy using his influence in a positive way, which we talk about a lot. He makes our offense better, too, because those tackles definitely have to know where he is every snap because he’s going to go full speed.”
Lindsey was already familiar with Jibunor from the time they were together at Auburn – Lindsey as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator two years ago while Jibunor was seeing spot duty there as a freshman out of Athens (Ga.) Christian High School. At Auburn, Jibunor played in 10 games and made eight tackles, three for a loss and two sacks along with a forced fumble.
“I was a little bit involved in his recruiting at his previous stop,” Lindsey said. “He’s an easy guy to build a relationship with. He’s got a great personality with a smile on his face.”
A native of Nigeria, Jibunor felt at ease among the environment of Troy when he was looking for a new program.
“When I took a visit up here, I had the opportunity to sit with some of the players I heard about, you know, and I had an opportunity to have a conversation with them and I just understood what their mind was,” Jibunor said. “Having conversations with my coaches really told me what I was really looking for. Going around campus it was a very beautiful place where you’d really like to be with the football culture of the program.”
Though he had to sit out last season, he continued to work hard on the football field and is now ready to contribute to a defense that struggled a year ago.
“I sat out last year but I was at practice every day just working on my techniques and working on the defense and I tried to build our chemistry,” Jibunor said. “I was getting ready for this time to come and I really feel like it helped me to get better.”
Jibunor also learned from some veterans when he first arrived on campus.
“We had people like Jarvis Hayes that played there and another guy named Marcus Webb,” Jibunor said. “The kind of chemistry we had last year is kind of the same that’s still here, but with a lot of the new faces.
“We still have on the D-line Will Choloh. He’s very good, so he’s leading defense well and we buy into what he has to offer.”
Jibunor raves about the chemistry of the unit.
“It’s not just on the field, it’s off the field,” Jibunor said. “Everybody is trying to give their best in everything and everybody has the mindset of winning after last season.
“Everybody is hungry for it. Having the same mentality and striving towards the same goal is really kind of a strength we all have. I think our chemistry is better because we have all bought into everything that our defensive coordinator is trying to get us to do.”
Jibunor says the Trojans continue to work hard for the fast-approaching season opener scheduled for next Saturday at Middle Tennessee.
“The main thing we’re focusing on right now is us,” Jibunor said. “We’re just getting ready and preparing and getting better for whenever we’re called to play.”
