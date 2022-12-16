JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Icing on the cake for Troy defense

ORLANDO – Wil E. Coyote would have been proud of the Troy defense on Friday afternoon.

While the cartoon character never could catch the elusive Road Runner, the Trojans were able to bottle up a bunch of them during Troy’s 18-12 win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl.

The Roadrunners of the University of Texas-San Antonio came into the battle of ranked teams averaging 38.7 points and 486.1 yards of total offense per game.

Troy’s defense, the backbone of the team all season long, held UTSA to 345 yards – certainly respectable numbers by the Roadrunners – but not the kind they're accustomed to. Along with that, the Trojans’ unit made key plays to keep their opponent out of the end zone at the most important of times.

KJ Robertson, the senior linebacker who was named the MVP of the game, made the biggest play of all when he stepped in front of a Frank Harris pass at the Troy 2 and returned it to the 37 of UTSA, which would lead to the go-ahead touchdown.

As he walked into a press conference after the game, Robertson munched on a red velvet cupcake. He’s known to enjoy the treat, and he certainly earned it on this day.

Robertson’s two-year-old daughter, Layla Drew, watched him play in person for the first time, making the day even that more special.

“I really don’t know how to even explain it,” Robertson said. “She was born during COVID, so she couldn’t be at the games. Then stuff happened and she couldn’t be at any games after that.

“The one thing I really wanted win, lose or draw … I just wanted to have my daughter see me play one time. Whether she remembers it or not, I loved it … being able to see her and wave at her … it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Robertson sniffed out the interception that turned the game around.

“They were running an OTB (over the ball) route and we were in a single-high coverage,” Robertson said. “I think literally the drive before that they ran the same exact play.

“This time, single-high coverage and same formation, the quarterback is scrambling a little bit, so I’m trying to bait it and then I just go in and catch it.

“And then I’m hauling it. That’s as fast as I think I’ve ever ran, ever. It was great blocking. I think somebody blocked a guy into me, so I should have scored … but whatever,” he added with a chuckle.

“But the coaches all coached me up to be in the right place at the right time, and then all of my teammates being there to block for me … it was a great feeling.”

There were other heroes on defense.

Reddy Steward made a marvelous defensive play when a UTSA receiver was running in stride over the middle inside the Troy 5 with less than two minutes to play in the game before Steward knocked the ball away.

Richard Jibunor, the bandit linebacker, had an amazing game with a sack, tackle for loss, caused fumble, fumble recovery and an interception.

And star linebacker Carlton Martial did Carlton Martial things with 14 tackles to lead the team.

“That’s the identity of this team – bend and don’t break,” Martial said of containing USTA enough to give the Trojans’ offense a chance to break through.

“We knew what type of offense we were coming in against, but we told each other, ‘Hey, as long as we’re out there playing for each other, we’re going to be fine.’

“Hats off to them; they’re a great team. But I’m proud of our defense and I’m proud of our coaches.”

It was a fitting way for the season to end – one in which the defense always seemed to hold up no matter the circumstances en route to Troy’s 12-2 record, a Sun Belt championship and now a bowl victory.

As Robertson said, “It was icing on the cake.”