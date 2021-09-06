JON JOHNSON COLUMN: It looks like the B.J. Smith of old for Troy

Though the game was already well in hand during Troy’s 55-3 mismatch victory over Southern on Saturday night, there was something significant going on in the latter stages of the game.
With 4:55 to play in the third quarter, the Trojans’ offense set up shop on the Southern 36 following a Jayden McDonald interception – one of four picks in the game for Troy.
Sure, it was mop up time with Troy leading 41-3, but the sequence of plays leading to the next touchdown shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Hand off to B.J. Smith for a 5-yard gain. Hand off to Smith for a 4-yard gain. Hand off to Smith for a 6-yard gain. Hand off to Smith for a 16-yard gain. Incomplete pass from Taylor Powell with Smith as the intended target.
And finally, Smith dives over the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown run.
To those still left in the stands at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the touchdown may have been relatively uneventful in the grand scheme of things.
It was Smith’s 20th career touchdown, which is certainly worth noting. What’s more important, at least from these eyes, is the re-emergence of the running back as a real threat for the Trojans.
While Kimani Vidal has earned the starting tailback job over the past two seasons and showed why with 83 yards rushing on 15 carries with a TD run of 37 yards Saturday, Smith showed he’s perhaps back to the form that made him the 2019 Sun Belt preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
“I think B.J. is more healthy now than he’s been in two years,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “He’s changed his body, too. If you look at him, he’s more lean, I guess, is the best way to say it.
“B.J. is just a guy that’s going to play hard and smart. It’s good to get him back.”
Switching from jersey No. 36 to No. 3 for a fresh start, Smith, a 5-foot-9, 216-pounder, appears to have put two severe injuries behind to once again become a formidable force out of the backfield.
The first setback everyone knew about – a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the 2019 season after rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown in the first game that year against Campbell.
The setback many don’t know about is a serious car accident in January before last season in which hip surgery was required.
Smith was cleared to play two weeks before the start of last season – battling back from the knee and hip injuries – to run for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries a year ago. As the season wore on, Smith gave it his all, but did so while not really being 100 percent.
He could have hung it up and called it a career. After all, he had played four full seasons and two games of another.
Yet when the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility due to those playing last year through COVID-19 restrictions, Smith didn’t hesitate to return.
“I feel about as good as I’ve felt in about three years,” he said following the first practice of fall camp.
On Saturday night, he showed it. Rushing for 54 yards on 10 carries isn’t going turn a lot of heads, but running hard between the tackles and showing bursts of speed like the Smith of old are good signs of what may be ahead.
If you need a reminder, in 2018 Smith compiled 1,186 rushing yards with 13 rushing touchdowns. He became the first player in school history to rush for more than 100 yards in five straight games.
To believe Smith will put up those types of numbers again is unrealistic with Vidal currently carrying the load and Jamontez Woods right there with Smith as a key back-up.
But a healthy B.J. Smith paired with the other talented runners in the Troy backfield will certainly further enhance an offense that has a potent passing attack and a veteran offensive line.
Good news for the Trojans, bad news for those lining up against them.