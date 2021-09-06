JON JOHNSON COLUMN: It looks like the B.J. Smith of old for Troy

“I think B.J. is more healthy now than he’s been in two years,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “He’s changed his body, too. If you look at him, he’s more lean, I guess, is the best way to say it.

“B.J. is just a guy that’s going to play hard and smart. It’s good to get him back.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Switching from jersey No. 36 to No. 3 for a fresh start, Smith, a 5-foot-9, 216-pounder, appears to have put two severe injuries behind to once again become a formidable force out of the backfield.

The first setback everyone knew about – a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the 2019 season after rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown in the first game that year against Campbell.

The setback many don’t know about is a serious car accident in January before last season in which hip surgery was required.

Smith was cleared to play two weeks before the start of last season – battling back from the knee and hip injuries – to run for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries a year ago. As the season wore on, Smith gave it his all, but did so while not really being 100 percent.

He could have hung it up and called it a career. After all, he had played four full seasons and two games of another.