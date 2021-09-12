JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Powell aims to get Troy offense back on track

It was a stark reminder of what happened at times a year ago when Troy’s rushing attack looked like a million dollars one week and yet couldn’t generate much of anything the next, especially late last season.

But this is just one game in and there is plenty of time for corrections, starting with this week’s game at Southern Mississippi.

Powell – a film room junkie – will surely dissect things over the next few days to figure out what went wrong on Saturday, and what can turn things around going forward.

As for the loss to Liberty, Powell shoulders the blame for the offensive woes as any good quarterback would. He also appropriately gave credit to Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, one of the most innovative offensive minds in football.

“Credit to Coach Freeze and how they game-planned us,” Powell said. “They kept us on the sideline all night.”

The Flames did possess the ball 38:59 minutes of the game, which made it incredibly hard for Powell and his group to get in any kind of rhythm.

“Maybe I could have done some more RPOs (run pass option) – maybe helped out with the box a little bit,” Powell said. “I’m just going to watch the tape and learn.