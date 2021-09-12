JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Powell aims to get Troy offense back on track

Troy’s opening drive wasn’t an omen of things to come in what turned into a 21-13 loss to Liberty at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
The Trojans offense looked like a well-oiled machine to begin the game, reaching the end zone in 13 plays covering 75 yards, the last five coming on a run by B.J. Smith.
And then everything pretty much stalled for the Troy offense until the final minutes of the game.
Dell Pettus blocked a Liberty field goal attempt to give the team new life and the Trojans converted when Taylor Powell hit tight end Deyunkrea Lewis over the middle on fourth-and-goal for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:10 to play. But the extra point kick was blocked and the ensuing onsides kick covered by Liberty to preserve the win for the Flames.
A Troy offense which started out so terrifically fizzled until the waning moments.
It was too little, too late.
The final rushing stats told much of the story: Liberty 185, Troy 21 – 63 yards gained, 42 lost.
Troy had 25 yards rushing on seven carries on that first drive of the night.
So what happened from that point on?
For one, the Trojans’ running game was mostly stuffed for the final three quarters. And add to that Powell being sacked five times as the offensive line was taking a beating.
It was a stark reminder of what happened at times a year ago when Troy’s rushing attack looked like a million dollars one week and yet couldn’t generate much of anything the next, especially late last season.
But this is just one game in and there is plenty of time for corrections, starting with this week’s game at Southern Mississippi.
Powell – a film room junkie – will surely dissect things over the next few days to figure out what went wrong on Saturday, and what can turn things around going forward.
As for the loss to Liberty, Powell shoulders the blame for the offensive woes as any good quarterback would. He also appropriately gave credit to Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, one of the most innovative offensive minds in football.
“Credit to Coach Freeze and how they game-planned us,” Powell said. “They kept us on the sideline all night.”
The Flames did possess the ball 38:59 minutes of the game, which made it incredibly hard for Powell and his group to get in any kind of rhythm.
“Maybe I could have done some more RPOs (run pass option) – maybe helped out with the box a little bit,” Powell said. “I’m just going to watch the tape and learn.
“You know, those guys (teammates) played their butts off. I said last week, if we have to run it 50 times or if we have to throw it 50 times, I don’t really care as long as we win.”
Powell threw for 211 yards, completing 18-of-25 passes with the late TD pass and was intercepted once.
“I really thought he made pretty good decisions,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “On the interception he left the ball inside a little bit, but it was tight coverage and you have to be really perfect with the throw.
“He’s a good player. He’s a guy that really cares a lot about it and prepares and I think you’ll see him really progress as the season goes.”
While Powell was having a hard time making things happen, Liberty’s Malik Willis showed why he’s considered among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.
Willis threw for 154 yards in completing 13 of 18 passes with two touchdowns and ran for 93 yards on 20 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
The Troy defense played well much of the game – sacking Willis five times as well – but was on the field way too long trying to contain the athletic QB.
"It was frustrating,” defensive tackle Will Choloh said. “We knew from the first play of the game they couldn't block us. It was just a matter of catching him (Willis), honestly. That's just on us. We've got to tackle better; we've got to do our job better.”
Choloh had a monstrous performance, recording eight tackles, four for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He became just the third player in FBS football since the start of last season to record four tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks, and the first Troy player since Jonathan Massaquoi in 2010.