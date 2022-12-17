JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Putting a bow on Troy’s season

ORLANDO – In putting a bow on the Troy football season, I decided to go back in time to the day Jon Sumrall was formally introduced as the 23rd head football coach in school history.

It was Dec. 6, 2021, and there was much optimism in the room in welcoming back to town someone who had been a well thought of assistant under Neal Brown from 2015-2017 before returning to his alma mater of Kentucky for three years as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Sumrall won the introductory press conference in front of Troy supporters, but what I remember most is the eye contact he made with reporters when detailing his vision later in the day. There didn’t seem to be anything fake about this guy.

“At this place, football matters, and it always has,” Sumrall would say. “I didn’t want to take a job that football was just kind of an afterthought, or being mediocre or average was the expectation. I want to be somewhere where being excellent is the expectation.

“Is the bar high? Yeah. I want to go chase it, though.”

Sumrall and the Troy football team jumped over that bar during this first season, capped off by winning the Cure Bowl on Friday afternoon 18-12 in much the same sort of fashion we’ve seen this team do so many times this season.

Down 12-0 to UTSA and playing perhaps the worst first half of football of the season, Troy crept to within 12-7 by halftime and would work its magic in the second half to record the victory and finish the season 12-2 with an 11-game win streak.

A year ago … actually for the past three years … Troy football teams would wilt in the second half when the going got tough. This year, the final two quarters belonged to the Trojans.

It’s a testament to hard work, physical training, attention to detail and a new-found swagger the players developed and bought into from day one under Sumrall and his staff.

Remember, the bulk of this team is comprised of the same players who won five games a year ago and looked lost in the wilderness at times. It’s also many of the same players who could have jumped off the ship when a new staff came in, but instead stayed aboard and set sail on an adventure of a lifetime.

Give Troy athletics director Brent Jones and the search committee props for finding the right man in Sumrall and locking down the deal.

Here’s one thing Jones said during that introductory press conference: “I think coach Sumrall brings a lot of intangibles that we were looking for in characteristics – energy, passion, enthusiasm, connectivity – not only to the players, but with our fans as well.”

Bingo! Sumrall indeed checks off all of those boxes.

Flashback to the season opener at Ole Miss if you want a visual of Sumrall’s passion as a coach when he had to be restrained on the sidelines and was penalized for arguing with officials after linebacker K.J. Robertson was flagged for a horse-collar tackle near the Trojans’ sideline.

“I apologized to the guys … that was stupid," Sumrall said after the game. "I let the heat of the moment get to me. That won’t happen again … I don’t plan on it happening again, at least.”

But the message was sent loud and clear that the coach would always go to battle for his players.

Now back to that first press conference when Sumrall talked about his philosophies.

“On defense, which is obviously my expertise, that and special teams, we’re going to be sound schematically and we’re going to play fast,” Sumrall said. “We’re going to play with effort and energy.

“Offensively we’re going to be physical and run the football, create explosive plays by taking shots down the field off our run game – playing with tempo, utilize shifts, formations and unbalanced shifts that make people have to adjust to us.

“Special teams we’re going to play special. We’ve got to win the hidden yardage. Our players have to understand the kicking game matters.”

Troy was all of that during this season. The defense was maybe the best ever at Troy, or at least among the very, very best. The offense, while at times inconsistent, was explosive with the passing game and a hard-nosed running game was established in the second half of the season. The special teams were solid as a rock.

Sumrall said on that first day the ultimate goal will be competing for championships.

“I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to win (Sun Belt title) every year, but we’re going to compete for them,” Sumrall said. “That’s our standard … we want to be in the conference championship game. We want to be ranked in the Top 25.”

When Sumrall speaks, you’d be wise to listen.